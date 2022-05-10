Financial Counselors Inc. Has $13.76 Million Stake in The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its stake in shares of The Charles Schwab Co. (NYSE:SCHW – Get Rating) by 1.6% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The fund owned 163,629 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 2,707 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Charles Schwab were worth $13,761,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SCHW. Steph & Co. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $25,000. Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its holdings in shares of Charles Schwab by 135.5% during the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 365 shares of the financial services provider’s stock valued at $27,000 after acquiring an additional 210 shares during the last quarter. Horan Securities Inc. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $27,000. Consolidated Planning Corp acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 3rd quarter valued at about $29,000. Finally, Lloyd Advisory Services LLC. acquired a new position in shares of Charles Schwab during the 4th quarter valued at about $29,000. 87.13% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of Charles Schwab stock traded down $0.22 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $63.91. 247,833 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,899,862. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.41, a current ratio of 0.41 and a quick ratio of 0.41. The firm has a market cap of $116.06 billion, a P/E ratio of 23.24, a PEG ratio of 0.77 and a beta of 1.09. The Charles Schwab Co. has a 52 week low of $63.78 and a 52 week high of $96.24. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $79.87 and a 200-day simple moving average of $83.41.

Charles Schwab ( NYSE:SCHW Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Monday, April 18th. The financial services provider reported $0.77 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.84 by ($0.07). The company had revenue of $4.67 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.82 billion. Charles Schwab had a return on equity of 13.67% and a net margin of 31.24%. Charles Schwab’s quarterly revenue was down .9% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business earned $0.84 EPS. Equities research analysts expect that The Charles Schwab Co. will post 3.88 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.20 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.25%. Charles Schwab’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 28.99%.

In other Charles Schwab news, President Richard A. Wurster sold 61,423 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Wednesday, February 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $94.62, for a total value of $5,811,844.26. The sale was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Chairman Charles R. Schwab sold 30,873 shares of Charles Schwab stock in a transaction on Thursday, February 10th. The shares were sold at an average price of $95.50, for a total value of $2,948,371.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have purchased 104,169 shares of company stock valued at $7,081,708 and have sold 314,426 shares valued at $27,868,173. 6.90% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of research firms have issued reports on SCHW. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $107.00 to $101.00 in a report on Thursday, April 14th. UBS Group lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $80.00 to $72.00 in a report on Sunday, April 24th. StockNews.com lowered Charles Schwab from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Zacks Investment Research lowered Charles Schwab from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $91.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Piper Sandler lowered their target price on Charles Schwab from $110.00 to $100.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 22nd. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have given a hold rating and thirteen have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Charles Schwab presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $94.25.

The Charles Schwab Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, provides wealth management, securities brokerage, banking, asset management, custody, and financial advisory services. The company operates in two segments, Investor Services and Advisor Services. The Investor Services segment provides retail brokerage, investment advisory, banking and trust, retirement plan, and other corporate brokerage services; equity compensation plan sponsors full-service recordkeeping for stock plans, stock options, restricted stock, performance shares, and stock appreciation rights; and retail investor and mutual fund clearing services, as well as compliance solutions.

