Financial Counselors Inc. Has $31.87 Million Holdings in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in Danaher Co. (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 96,870 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 14,898 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Danaher were worth $31,871,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other large investors also recently made changes to their positions in DHR. Camden National Bank lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 1.1% in the fourth quarter. Camden National Bank now owns 5,817 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,292,000 after buying an additional 65 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 0.4% in the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,727,018 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $3,683,781,000 after buying an additional 50,426 shares during the last quarter. Duality Advisers LP acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $377,000. Summit Global Investments acquired a new stake in shares of Danaher in the third quarter worth about $427,000. Finally, JFS Wealth Advisors LLC lifted its position in shares of Danaher by 53.3% in the third quarter. JFS Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 115 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $35,000 after buying an additional 40 shares during the last quarter. 78.42% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms recently weighed in on DHR. William Blair reissued an “outperform” rating on shares of Danaher in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research cut Danaher from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $278.00 price objective for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 25th. UBS Group cut their price objective on Danaher from $365.00 to $340.00 in a research report on Sunday, April 24th. Wells Fargo & Company cut Danaher from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and cut their price objective for the stock from $330.00 to $265.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on Danaher from $334.00 to $319.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $331.14.

In related news, EVP Joakim Weidemanis sold 6,500 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Monday, April 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $255.74, for a total transaction of $1,662,310.00. Following the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 86,398 shares in the company, valued at approximately $22,095,424.52. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . 11.20% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

Shares of DHR stock traded down $9.87 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $239.37. The company had a trading volume of 3,950,178 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,019,104. Danaher Co. has a 12 month low of $237.70 and a 12 month high of $333.96. The firm has a market capitalization of $174.04 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 27.70, a PEG ratio of 2.77 and a beta of 0.84. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $274.87 and its 200 day moving average is $291.13. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a quick ratio of 1.27 and a current ratio of 1.68.

Danaher (NYSE:DHR – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The conglomerate reported $2.76 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $2.66 by $0.10. Danaher had a return on equity of 18.64% and a net margin of 21.32%. The company had revenue of $7.69 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $7.53 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $2.52 EPS. The company’s revenue was up 11.6% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, sell-side analysts expect that Danaher Co. will post 10.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Investors of record on Friday, March 25th were given a dividend of $0.25 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, March 24th. This is a positive change from Danaher’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $1.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 0.42%. Danaher’s dividend payout ratio is 11.57%.

Danaher Corporation designs, manufactures, and markets professional, medical, industrial, and commercial products and services worldwide. The company operates through three segments: Life Sciences, Diagnostics, and Environmental & Applied Solutions. The Life Sciences segment provides mass spectrometers; flow cytometry, genomics, lab automation, centrifugation, particle counting and characterization; microscopes; genomics consumables; and Gene and Cell Therapy.

