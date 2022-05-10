Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Position in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM)

Financial Counselors Inc. cut its holdings in Exxon Mobil Co. (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) by 8.0% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel reports. The fund owned 404,606 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock after selling 35,390 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Exxon Mobil were worth $24,758,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Horan Securities Inc. purchased a new stake in Exxon Mobil in the fourth quarter worth about $31,000. West Bancorporation Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $32,000. Nvwm LLC lifted its position in shares of Exxon Mobil by 100.0% during the fourth quarter. Nvwm LLC now owns 600 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $36,000 after buying an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Bell Investment Advisors Inc purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the third quarter valued at about $45,000. Finally, Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. purchased a new stake in shares of Exxon Mobil during the fourth quarter valued at about $61,000. 54.07% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Several research firms have commented on XOM. Cowen increased their price target on shares of Exxon Mobil from $77.00 to $90.00 in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. StockNews.com lowered shares of Exxon Mobil from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday, May 2nd. Jefferies Financial Group set a $62.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Tuesday, February 1st. JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a $100.00 price objective on shares of Exxon Mobil in a research report on Tuesday, March 29th. Finally, Royal Bank of Canada raised shares of Exxon Mobil from a “sector perform” rating to an “outperform” rating and increased their price objective for the company from $90.00 to $100.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 21st. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, twelve have assigned a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $82.10.

Shares of NYSE XOM traded down $7.23 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $84.46. 45,495,338 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 32,136,873. The firm has a market cap of $357.57 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 14.01, a PEG ratio of 0.44 and a beta of 1.06. Exxon Mobil Co. has a twelve month low of $52.10 and a twelve month high of $92.05. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $84.41 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $73.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.76, a current ratio of 1.07 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24.

Exxon Mobil (NYSE:XOM – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The oil and gas company reported $2.07 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.23 by ($0.16). The firm had revenue of $90.50 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $83.57 billion. Exxon Mobil had a return on equity of 16.97% and a net margin of 8.14%. Exxon Mobil’s revenue for the quarter was up 53.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $0.65 EPS. Research analysts expect that Exxon Mobil Co. will post 10.15 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Exxon Mobil declared that its Board of Directors has initiated a share repurchase plan on Tuesday, February 1st that allows the company to buyback $10.00 billion in outstanding shares. This buyback authorization allows the oil and gas company to buy up to 2.9% of its stock through open market purchases. Stock buyback plans are often a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its stock is undervalued.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of $0.88 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 4.17%. Exxon Mobil’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 58.37%.

Exxon Mobil Corporation explores for and produces crude oil and natural gas in the United States and internationally. It operates through Upstream, Downstream, and Chemical segments. The company is also involved in the manufacture, trade, transport, and sale of crude oil, natural gas, petroleum products, petrochemicals, and other specialty products; manufactures and sells petrochemicals, including olefins, polyolefins, aromatics, and various other petrochemicals; and captures and stores carbon, hydrogen, and biofuels.

