Financial Counselors Inc. Lowers Stock Position in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 128,648 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after selling 7,986 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $20,756,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. National Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of TE Connectivity by 35.2% during the 3rd quarter. National Asset Management Inc. now owns 9,823 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $1,349,000 after buying an additional 2,555 shares in the last quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 11.0% during the 3rd quarter. Guggenheim Capital LLC now owns 17,942 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $2,462,000 after purchasing an additional 1,773 shares during the period. LPL Financial LLC raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 15.9% during the 3rd quarter. LPL Financial LLC now owns 219,448 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $30,113,000 after purchasing an additional 30,169 shares during the period. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 1.1% during the 4th quarter. Nomura Asset Management Co. Ltd. now owns 168,926 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $27,255,000 after purchasing an additional 1,882 shares during the period. Finally, Franklin Resources Inc. raised its stake in TE Connectivity by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Franklin Resources Inc. now owns 2,093,762 shares of the electronics maker’s stock valued at $287,307,000 after purchasing an additional 13,109 shares during the period. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

TEL has been the topic of a number of research reports. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research note on Monday, January 10th. Truist Financial cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Morgan Stanley cut their target price on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, April 25th. StockNews.com downgraded TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 20th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, TE Connectivity currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $167.20.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $4.02 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $123.29. The stock had a trading volume of 1,817,342 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,837,834. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a 12-month low of $120.22 and a 12-month high of $166.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $39.72 billion, a P/E ratio of 16.29, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $128.28 and its two-hundred day moving average is $144.93. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.70 by $0.11. The business had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 7.2% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the business earned $1.57 EPS. Analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a $0.56 dividend. This represents a $2.24 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.82%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 16th. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is 26.42%.

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

