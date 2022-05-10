Financial Counselors Inc. Purchases 13,189 Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO)

Financial Counselors Inc. increased its position in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF (NYSEARCA:VOO – Get Rating) by 17.0% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 90,808 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 13,189 shares during the period. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF makes up 0.8% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s investment portfolio, making the stock its 28th largest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF were worth $39,644,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.
A number of other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the business. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. SeaCrest Wealth Management LLC now owns 4,739 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,869,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 1.9% during the 4th quarter. Chesley Taft & Associates LLC now owns 1,374 shares of the company’s stock valued at $600,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.3% during the 4th quarter. Franklin Parlapiano Turner & Welch LLC now owns 8,204 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,582,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Weaver Consulting Group lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Weaver Consulting Group now owns 4,885 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,133,000 after acquiring an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Finally, RKL Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in Vanguard S&P 500 ETF by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. RKL Wealth Management LLC now owns 5,455 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,382,000 after acquiring an additional 26 shares in the last quarter.
Shares of Vanguard S&P 500 ETF stock traded down $12.20 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $365.90. 10,786,035 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 7,811,909. Vanguard S&P 500 ETF has a 12-month low of $364.50 and a 12-month high of $441.26. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $400.36 and a 200-day simple moving average of $413.70.
Vanguard 500 Index Fund (the Fund) is an open-end investment company, or mutual fund. The Fund offers four classes of shares: Investor Shares, Admiral Shares, Signal Shares, and Exchange Traded Fund (ETF) Shares. The Fund seeks to track the investment performance of the Standard & Poor’s 500 Index, an unmanaged benchmark representing the United States large-capitalization stocks.
