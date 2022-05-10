Financial Counselors Inc. Raises Stock Position in Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM)

Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its stake in shares of Philip Morris International Inc. (NYSE:PM – Get Rating) by 0.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 274,673 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 856 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Philip Morris International were worth $26,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other large investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Flossbach Von Storch AG increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 72.4% during the fourth quarter. Flossbach Von Storch AG now owns 7,527,390 shares of the company’s stock valued at $715,102,000 after buying an additional 3,160,310 shares during the period. GQG Partners LLC increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 21.2% during the third quarter. GQG Partners LLC now owns 14,236,513 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,349,383,000 after buying an additional 2,491,345 shares during the period. Capital World Investors increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 2.7% during the third quarter. Capital World Investors now owns 82,760,572 shares of the company’s stock valued at $7,844,875,000 after buying an additional 2,152,766 shares during the period. Natixis increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 346.1% during the third quarter. Natixis now owns 2,518,090 shares of the company’s stock valued at $238,690,000 after buying an additional 1,953,671 shares during the period. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP increased its holdings in Philip Morris International by 1,483.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 1,190,600 shares of the company’s stock valued at $112,857,000 after buying an additional 1,115,400 shares during the period. 74.78% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

PM traded up $0.93 on Monday, reaching $99.87. The stock had a trading volume of 7,198,647 shares, compared to its average volume of 6,429,746. Philip Morris International Inc. has a 12-month low of $85.64 and a 12-month high of $112.48. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $97.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $97.51. The company has a market cap of $154.81 billion, a P/E ratio of 17.28, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 3.48 and a beta of 0.67.

Philip Morris International ( NYSE:PM Get Rating ) last released its earnings results on Thursday, April 21st. The company reported $1.56 EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.48 by $0.08. The business had revenue of $7.75 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.43 billion. Philip Morris International had a net margin of 10.97% and a negative return on equity of 110.49%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 2.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $1.57 earnings per share. Analysts predict that Philip Morris International Inc. will post 5.53 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Tuesday, April 12th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 24th were given a dividend of $1.25 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, March 23rd. This represents a $5.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.01%. Philip Morris International’s payout ratio is presently 86.51%.

Several brokerages have weighed in on PM. Barclays lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $125.00 to $120.00 in a research note on Friday, February 25th. Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $115.00 to $105.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Friday, March 25th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Philip Morris International from $104.00 to $112.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Friday, April 22nd. StockNews.com began coverage on shares of Philip Morris International in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Finally, Bank of America lifted their price objective on shares of Philip Morris International from $107.00 to $117.00 in a research note on Sunday, April 24th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $112.00.

In related news, insider Wilde Frederic De sold 29,941 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The shares were sold at an average price of $108.49, for a total transaction of $3,248,299.09. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.13% of the company’s stock.

Philip Morris International Inc, through its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells cigarettes, other nicotine-containing products, smoke-free products, and related electronic devices and accessories. The company offers IQOS smoke-free products, including heated tobacco and nicotine-containing vapor products under the HEETS, HEETS Creations, HEETS Dimensions, HEETS Marlboro, HEETS FROM MARLBORO, Marlboro Dimensions, Marlboro HeatSticks, and Parliament HeatSticks brands, as well as under the Fiit and Miix licensed brands.

