Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Holdings in Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Applied Materials, Inc. (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) by 0.6% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 109,890 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock after selling 646 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Applied Materials were worth $17,292,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of the company. Vulcan Value Partners LLC boosted its stake in Applied Materials by 97.5% in the 3rd quarter. Vulcan Value Partners LLC now owns 6,067,153 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $781,025,000 after purchasing an additional 2,995,539 shares in the last quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in shares of Applied Materials by 13.1% in the third quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 16,953,802 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $2,177,497,000 after acquiring an additional 1,958,477 shares during the period. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership increased its position in shares of Applied Materials by 371.1% during the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 2,289,490 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock valued at $294,726,000 after purchasing an additional 1,803,466 shares during the last quarter. Morgan Stanley increased its stake in shares of Applied Materials by 36.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 5,498,783 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $783,027,000 after purchasing an additional 1,458,640 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Assenagon Asset Management S.A. increased its position in Applied Materials by 213.9% in the fourth quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,519,026 shares of the manufacturing equipment provider’s stock worth $239,034,000 after buying an additional 1,035,037 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 77.90% of the company’s stock.

Several research firms have commented on AMAT. Susquehanna reissued a “hold” rating and set a $160.00 price objective on shares of Applied Materials in a report on Monday, February 14th. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Applied Materials from $158.00 to $153.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, February 17th. B. Riley dropped their price objective on Applied Materials from $195.00 to $175.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Monday, February 14th. Stifel Nicolaus raised their price target on shares of Applied Materials from $190.00 to $197.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank lifted their target price on Applied Materials from $160.00 to $205.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seventeen have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $169.54.

AMAT traded down $0.13 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $105.62. 240,939 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,511,480. The firm has a market capitalization of $93.30 billion, a P/E ratio of 14.71, a PEG ratio of 1.39 and a beta of 1.44. Applied Materials, Inc. has a 1-year low of $105.38 and a 1-year high of $167.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average price of $122.77 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $137.98. The company has a quick ratio of 1.78, a current ratio of 2.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.46.

Applied Materials (NASDAQ:AMAT – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 16th. The manufacturing equipment provider reported $1.89 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.85 by $0.04. The firm had revenue of $6.27 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.16 billion. Applied Materials had a net margin of 27.10% and a return on equity of 55.62%. Applied Materials’s quarterly revenue was up 21.5% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period last year, the firm posted $1.39 EPS. Analysts predict that Applied Materials, Inc. will post 8.02 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 16th. Investors of record on Thursday, May 26th will be issued a $0.26 dividend. The ex-dividend date is Wednesday, May 25th. This represents a $1.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 0.98%. This is a boost from Applied Materials’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.24. Applied Materials’s dividend payout ratio is currently 13.35%.

Applied Materials announced that its Board of Directors has initiated a stock repurchase plan on Friday, March 11th that allows the company to repurchase $6.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the manufacturing equipment provider to buy up to 5.5% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are typically a sign that the company’s board of directors believes its shares are undervalued.

Applied Materials, Inc provides manufacturing equipment, services, and software to the semiconductor, display, and related industries. It operates through three segments: Semiconductor Systems, Applied Global Services, and Display and Adjacent Markets. The Semiconductor Systems segment develops, manufactures, and sells various manufacturing equipment that is used to fabricate semiconductor chips or integrated circuits.

