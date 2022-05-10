Financial Counselors Inc. Reduces Stock Position in Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its position in shares of Avery Dennison Co. (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) by 0.2% in the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 51,467 shares of the industrial products company’s stock after selling 110 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Avery Dennison were worth $11,146,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently made changes to their positions in AVY. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in Avery Dennison by 5.8% during the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 7,010,770 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,452,701,000 after buying an additional 382,261 shares during the period. First Trust Advisors LP lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 310.1% in the 4th quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 423,338 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $91,682,000 after purchasing an additional 320,114 shares during the period. Panagora Asset Management Inc. lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 976.1% in the 3rd quarter. Panagora Asset Management Inc. now owns 164,240 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $34,032,000 after purchasing an additional 148,977 shares during the period. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 18.3% in the 3rd quarter. Lord Abbett & CO. LLC now owns 775,142 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $160,617,000 after purchasing an additional 119,649 shares during the period. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted its position in shares of Avery Dennison by 52.7% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 319,033 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $67,073,000 after purchasing an additional 110,115 shares during the period. 88.83% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

AVY has been the subject of several research analyst reports. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Credit Suisse Group dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $195.00 to $188.00 in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Truist Financial initiated coverage on shares of Avery Dennison in a research report on Friday, March 25th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $227.00 target price for the company. Citigroup dropped their target price on shares of Avery Dennison from $255.00 to $247.00 in a research report on Friday, April 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Avery Dennison from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and decreased their price target for the stock from $215.00 to $195.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $216.00.

Shares of Avery Dennison stock traded down $5.58 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $170.83. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 11,943 shares, compared to its average volume of 641,703. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.44, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a current ratio of 1.06. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $172.02 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $194.08. The company has a market capitalization of $13.96 billion, a PE ratio of 20.21, a P/E/G ratio of 2.61 and a beta of 0.93. Avery Dennison Co. has a 52 week low of $156.51 and a 52 week high of $229.24.

Avery Dennison (NYSE:AVY – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday, April 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.40 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $2.17 by $0.23. The business had revenue of $2.35 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.28 billion. Avery Dennison had a net margin of 8.37% and a return on equity of 40.50%. Avery Dennison’s revenue was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $2.40 EPS. As a group, analysts predict that Avery Dennison Co. will post 9.71 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 15th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, June 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.75 per share. This is a positive change from Avery Dennison’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.68. This represents a $3.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.76%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, May 31st. Avery Dennison’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 31.16%.

Avery Dennison Corporation manufactures and markets pressure-sensitive materials and products in the United States, Europe, Asia, Latin America, and internationally. The company's Label and Graphic Materials segment offers pressure-sensitive label and packaging materials; and graphics and reflective products under the Fasson, JAC, Avery Dennison, and Mactac brands, as well as durable cast and reflective films.

