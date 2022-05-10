Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 10,873 Shares of Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in Chubb Limited (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) by 5.7% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 180,398 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 10,873 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Chubb were worth $34,873,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also recently modified their holdings of the company. Quadrant Capital Group LLC lifted its stake in Chubb by 4.4% in the fourth quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 2,535 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $490,000 after acquiring an additional 108 shares during the period. Victory Capital Management Inc. lifted its stake in Chubb by 71.5% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 90,734 shares of the financial services provider’s stock worth $17,540,000 after acquiring an additional 37,838 shares during the period. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $41,798,000. Diligent Investors LLC purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $233,000. Finally, United Asset Strategies Inc. purchased a new stake in Chubb in the fourth quarter worth $403,000. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 88.86% of the company’s stock.

CB has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Argus raised their price target on Chubb from $210.00 to $230.00 in a research note on Thursday, February 10th. Barclays raised their price target on Chubb from $244.00 to $250.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 28th. Raymond James upped their target price on shares of Chubb from $240.00 to $250.00 in a research report on Thursday, April 28th. Royal Bank of Canada lifted their price target on shares of Chubb from $230.00 to $239.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, April 4th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Chubb in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, twelve have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, Chubb presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $221.80.

In related news, Director Theodore Shasta sold 461 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $204.88, for a total value of $94,449.68. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . Also, CAO Annmarie T. Hagan sold 610 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, February 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $205.97, for a total transaction of $125,641.70. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold 57,599 shares of company stock valued at $12,084,703 in the last three months. 0.39% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Shares of CB traded down $4.05 on Monday, hitting $205.11. 2,496,765 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,924,508. The company has a market capitalization of $86.91 billion, a PE ratio of 10.92, a P/E/G ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.26, a quick ratio of 0.31 and a current ratio of 0.31. The business has a 50 day simple moving average of $209.94 and a 200 day simple moving average of $200.06. Chubb Limited has a one year low of $155.78 and a one year high of $218.99.

Chubb (NYSE:CB – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The financial services provider reported $3.82 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $3.48 by $0.34. Chubb had a net margin of 19.65% and a return on equity of 10.30%. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $2.52 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Chubb Limited will post 14.92 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 8th. Investors of record on Friday, March 18th were given a dividend of $0.80 per share. This represents a $3.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.56%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, March 17th. Chubb’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 17.04%.

Chubb Limited provides insurance and reinsurance products worldwide. The company's North America Commercial P&C Insurance segment offers commercial property, casualty, workers' compensation, package policies, risk management, financial lines, marine, construction, environmental, medical, cyber risk, surety, and excess casualty; and group accident and health insurance to large, middle market, and small commercial businesses.

