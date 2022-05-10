Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 27,144 Shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in shares of AbbVie Inc. (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 441,394 shares of the company’s stock after selling 27,144 shares during the quarter. AbbVie makes up 1.2% of Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 11th biggest holding. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in AbbVie were worth $59,765,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently bought and sold shares of the business. Tsfg LLC grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 10.9% during the fourth quarter. Tsfg LLC now owns 122,021 shares of the company’s stock worth $16,522,000 after buying an additional 11,958 shares during the last quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its stake in shares of AbbVie by 26.4% during the fourth quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc. now owns 11,720 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,587,000 after buying an additional 2,450 shares during the last quarter. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $2,239,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of AbbVie by 139.5% during the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 32,659 shares of the company’s stock worth $4,422,000 after purchasing an additional 19,021 shares during the period. Finally, Vicus Capital acquired a new position in shares of AbbVie during the fourth quarter worth $855,000. 67.03% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

A number of equities analysts have recently commented on ABBV shares. BMO Capital Markets lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $161.00 to $174.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, April 25th. Citigroup lifted their price target on shares of AbbVie from $155.00 to $170.00 in a report on Tuesday, March 1st. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $200.00 in a report on Monday, May 2nd. Morgan Stanley boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $142.00 to $192.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 6th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. boosted their target price on shares of AbbVie from $165.00 to $180.00 in a report on Thursday, February 3rd. Five analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, eleven have issued a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $159.44.

In related news, EVP Jeffrey Ryan Stewart sold 27,690 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, March 24th. The shares were sold at an average price of $159.20, for a total transaction of $4,408,248.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink . Also, VP Brian L. Durkin sold 18,628 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Wednesday, March 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $150.01, for a total transaction of $2,794,386.28. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Over the last quarter, insiders sold 104,423 shares of company stock worth $15,816,851. Corporate insiders own 0.08% of the company’s stock.

ABBV stock traded down $1.87 during trading on Monday, reaching $150.96. The stock had a trading volume of 6,944,328 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,023,891. AbbVie Inc. has a one year low of $105.56 and a one year high of $175.91. The company has a quick ratio of 0.70, a current ratio of 0.79 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 4.16. The company’s 50 day moving average is $157.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $139.45. The company has a market capitalization of $266.64 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 21.66, a P/E/G ratio of 4.28 and a beta of 0.83.

AbbVie (NYSE:ABBV – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The company reported $3.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.14 by $0.02. AbbVie had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 166.34%. The business had revenue of $13.36 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $13.61 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $2.95 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 2.7% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, research analysts predict that AbbVie Inc. will post 14.08 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, April 15th will be paid a $1.41 dividend. This represents a $5.64 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Wednesday, April 13th. AbbVie’s payout ratio is 80.92%.

AbbVie Inc discovers, develops, manufactures, and sells pharmaceuticals in the worldwide. The company offers HUMIRA, a therapy administered as an injection for autoimmune and intestinal Behçet's diseases; SKYRIZI to treat moderate to severe plaque psoriasis in adults; RINVOQ, a JAK inhibitor for the treatment of moderate to severe active rheumatoid arthritis in adult patients; IMBRUVICA to treat adult patients with chronic lymphocytic leukemia (CLL), small lymphocytic lymphoma (SLL), and VENCLEXTA, a BCL-2 inhibitor used to treat adults with CLL or SLL; and MAVYRET to treat patients with chronic HCV genotype 1-6 infection.

