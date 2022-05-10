Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 4,630 Shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON)

Financial Counselors Inc. decreased its position in shares of Honeywell International Inc. (NASDAQ:HON – Get Rating) by 5.2% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 84,963 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after selling 4,630 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Honeywell International were worth $17,716,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 1,636 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $347,000 after buying an additional 46 shares during the last quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 3.9% in the 4th quarter. Baystate Wealth Management LLC now owns 1,321 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $276,000 after buying an additional 49 shares during the last quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC now owns 13,479 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $2,861,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. Mcrae Capital Management Inc. now owns 3,009 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $627,000 after buying an additional 50 shares during the last quarter. Finally, ARGI Investment Services LLC boosted its holdings in Honeywell International by 0.6% in the 4th quarter. ARGI Investment Services LLC now owns 8,422 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $1,756,000 after buying an additional 52 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 74.27% of the company’s stock.

Get Honeywell International alerts:

NASDAQ:HON traded down $1.47 during trading hours on Monday, hitting $193.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 3,780,260 shares, compared to its average volume of 3,666,438. The stock has a market capitalization of $132.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 25.76, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.33 and a beta of 1.06. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $193.70 and a 200-day moving average of $197.50. The company has a current ratio of 1.21, a quick ratio of 0.94 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.66. Honeywell International Inc. has a 52-week low of $174.42 and a 52-week high of $236.86.

Honeywell International ( NASDAQ:HON Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, April 29th. The conglomerate reported $1.91 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.86 by $0.05. Honeywell International had a net margin of 15.30% and a return on equity of 30.04%. The company had revenue of $8.38 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $8.29 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.92 earnings per share. Honeywell International’s revenue for the quarter was down .9% on a year-over-year basis. On average, sell-side analysts forecast that Honeywell International Inc. will post 8.69 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, June 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of $0.98 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. This represents a $3.92 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.02%. Honeywell International’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 52.06%.

Several brokerages have recently weighed in on HON. StockNews.com began coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. TheStreet cut Honeywell International from a “b” rating to a “c+” rating in a report on Friday, April 29th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $226.00 to $211.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, February 4th. Morgan Stanley lowered their target price on Honeywell International from $212.00 to $211.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Berenberg Bank started coverage on Honeywell International in a report on Friday, January 14th. They issued a “hold” rating and a $230.00 price objective on the stock. Eight equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and five have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Honeywell International has an average rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $227.14.

About Honeywell International (Get Rating)

Honeywell International Inc operates as a diversified technology and manufacturing company worldwide. Its Aerospace segment offers auxiliary power units, propulsion engines, integrated avionics, environmental control and electric power systems, engine controls, flight safety, communications, navigation hardware, data and software applications, radar and surveillance systems, aircraft lighting, advanced systems and instruments, satellite and space components, and aircraft wheels and brakes; spare parts; repair, overhaul, and maintenance services; thermal systems, as well as wireless connectivity and management services.

Read More

Receive News & Ratings for Honeywell International Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Honeywell International and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.