Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 7,799 Shares of U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB)

Financial Counselors Inc. lessened its stake in U.S. Bancorp (NYSE:USB – Get Rating) by 2.0% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 384,733 shares of the financial services provider’s stock after selling 7,799 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in U.S. Bancorp were worth $21,610,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.
Other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Sumitomo Mitsui Financial Group Inc. bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 3rd quarter valued at about $33,000. Atticus Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of U.S. Bancorp in the 4th quarter valued at about $36,000. Elmwood Wealth Management Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $38,000. D Orazio & Associates Inc. bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $40,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new position in U.S. Bancorp during the 4th quarter valued at approximately $41,000. 74.92% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.
Shares of U.S. Bancorp stock traded up $0.15 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $49.44. The company had a trading volume of 9,513,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,049,362. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.73, a quick ratio of 0.74 and a current ratio of 0.75. The stock has a market capitalization of $73.45 billion, a P/E ratio of 10.66, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 0.99. The company has a 50 day moving average of $53.11 and a 200 day moving average of $56.67. U.S. Bancorp has a 52-week low of $47.85 and a 52-week high of $63.57.
The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 15th. Investors of record on Thursday, March 31st were paid a $0.46 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Wednesday, March 30th. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.72%. U.S. Bancorp’s payout ratio is currently 39.66%.
A number of research firms have commented on USB. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $73.00 to $72.00 in a research report on Thursday, February 3rd. Keefe, Bruyette & Woods lowered U.S. Bancorp from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and lowered their price target for the company from $73.00 to $64.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 19th. Citigroup lowered U.S. Bancorp from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $56.00 price target for the company. in a research report on Monday, April 11th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on U.S. Bancorp from $70.00 to $66.00 and set an “equal weight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, March 28th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on U.S. Bancorp in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating on the stock. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, eleven have assigned a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $63.31.
U.S. Bancorp, a financial services holding company, provides various financial services to individuals, businesses, institutional organizations, governmental entities and other financial institutions in the United States. It operates in Corporate and Commercial Banking, Consumer and Business Banking, Wealth Management and Investment Services, Payment Services, and Treasury and Corporate Support segments.
