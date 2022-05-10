Financial Counselors Inc. Sells 882 Shares of AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL)

Financial Counselors Inc. lowered its stake in AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) by 5.8% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 14,336 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 882 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. owned approximately 0.07% of AMERCO worth $10,411,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of UHAL. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new position in shares of AMERCO in the fourth quarter worth $59,322,000. BlackRock Inc. increased its position in shares of AMERCO by 3.1% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 762,106 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $492,343,000 after purchasing an additional 22,618 shares during the period. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd boosted its stake in AMERCO by 1,175.4% in the fourth quarter. Qube Research & Technologies Ltd now owns 17,346 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $12,597,000 after buying an additional 15,986 shares in the last quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp boosted its stake in AMERCO by 770.8% in the third quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 16,502 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,661,000 after buying an additional 14,607 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its stake in AMERCO by 7,846.3% in the fourth quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 13,906 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $10,099,000 after buying an additional 13,731 shares in the last quarter.

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on AMERCO in a research note on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

NASDAQ:UHAL traded down $10.36 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $518.66. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,510 shares, compared to its average volume of 58,376. The stock has a fifty day simple moving average of $574.52 and a 200-day simple moving average of $643.11. The company has a market capitalization of $10.17 billion, a P/E ratio of 9.17 and a beta of 0.97. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.90, a current ratio of 4.63 and a quick ratio of 4.36. AMERCO has a twelve month low of $523.94 and a twelve month high of $769.90.

AMERCO (NASDAQ:UHAL – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 9th. The transportation company reported $14.35 earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $15.05 by ($0.70). AMERCO had a net margin of 19.82% and a return on equity of 20.24%. The business had revenue of $1.40 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.33 billion. During the same period last year, the business earned $9.33 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that AMERCO will post 60.3 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently declared a dividend, which was paid on Friday, April 29th. Stockholders of record on Monday, April 18th were paid a dividend of $0.50 per share. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, April 14th.

AMERCO operates as a do-it-yourself moving and storage operator for household and commercial goods in the United States and Canada. The company's Moving and Storage segment rents trucks, trailers, portable moving and storage units, specialty rental items, and self-storage spaces primarily to the household movers; and sells moving supplies, towing accessories, and propane.

