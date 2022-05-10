Financial Counselors Inc. Trims Stock Position in Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX)

Financial Counselors Inc. reduced its stake in shares of Starbucks Co. (NASDAQ:SBUX – Get Rating) by 6.8% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 252,834 shares of the coffee company’s stock after selling 18,578 shares during the quarter. Financial Counselors Inc.’s holdings in Starbucks were worth $29,574,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of SBUX. Geode Capital Management LLC grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 2.9% in the 3rd quarter. Geode Capital Management LLC now owns 20,109,266 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $2,212,852,000 after buying an additional 563,271 shares during the period. Morgan Stanley grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.1% in the 2nd quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 13,016,786 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,455,407,000 after buying an additional 396,104 shares during the period. Capital Research Global Investors grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. Capital Research Global Investors now owns 9,273,119 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $1,022,918,000 after buying an additional 345,492 shares during the period. Wellington Management Group LLP grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 86.6% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 5,239,631 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $577,984,000 after buying an additional 2,432,001 shares during the period. Finally, Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership grew its position in shares of Starbucks by 150.7% in the 3rd quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 4,375,236 shares of the coffee company’s stock worth $482,632,000 after buying an additional 2,629,721 shares during the period. 69.21% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of SBUX stock traded down $3.03 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $73.49. The company had a trading volume of 12,856,288 shares, compared to its average volume of 10,534,777. Starbucks Co. has a 52-week low of $73.33 and a 52-week high of $126.32. The stock’s 50 day moving average price is $83.25 and its 200-day moving average price is $98.09. The company has a market capitalization of $84.29 billion, a P/E ratio of 19.70, a P/E/G ratio of 2.14 and a beta of 0.97.

Starbucks ( NASDAQ:SBUX Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, May 3rd. The coffee company reported $0.59 EPS for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $0.60 by ($0.01). The company had revenue of $7.64 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.60 billion. Starbucks had a negative return on equity of 53.43% and a net margin of 14.07%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 14.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $0.62 EPS. As a group, equities analysts expect that Starbucks Co. will post 2.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, May 27th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a $0.49 dividend. This represents a $1.96 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th. Starbucks’s payout ratio is currently 52.55%.

Several brokerages recently commented on SBUX. Credit Suisse Group cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $122.00 to $103.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. BTIG Research cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $130.00 to $110.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Morgan Stanley cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $94.00 to $87.00 in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded shares of Starbucks from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and cut their price objective for the company from $112.00 to $106.00 in a research report on Wednesday, February 2nd. Finally, Robert W. Baird cut their price objective on shares of Starbucks from $95.00 to $85.00 in a research report on Monday, April 25th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, thirteen have assigned a hold rating and fourteen have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $101.96.

Starbucks Corporation, together with its subsidiaries, operates as a roaster, marketer, and retailer of specialty coffee worldwide. The company operates through three segments: North America, International, and Channel Development. Its stores offer coffee and tea beverages, roasted whole beans and ground coffees, single serve products, and ready-to-drink beverages; and various food products, such as pastries, breakfast sandwiches, and lunch items.

