Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Acquires 52,186 Shares of iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 544,058 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 52,186 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $40,668,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors have also added to or reduced their stakes in IEFA. Bank of America Corp DE raised its holdings in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF by 5.2% during the 4th quarter. Bank of America Corp DE now owns 243,552,018 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,178,722,000 after purchasing an additional 12,073,555 shares during the last quarter. Passaic Partners LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $372,814,000. CWM LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $360,875,000. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $313,589,000. Finally, National Bank of Canada FI bought a new stake in iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF during the 4th quarter worth about $212,165,000.

Get iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF alerts:

BATS:IEFA traded down $1.94 on Monday, hitting $61.43. 27,632,554 shares of the stock were exchanged. iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $56.55 and a 52 week high of $70.84. The company’s 50-day moving average price is $67.37 and its 200 day moving average price is $71.60.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding IEFA? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF (BATS:IEFA – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for iShares Core MSCI EAFE ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.