Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Buys 3,852,449 Shares of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF (NYSEARCA:SPYV – Get Rating) by 6.9% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 59,325,322 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,852,449 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF makes up 6.6% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 4th largest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 17.35% of SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF worth $2,491,664,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $26,000. Signaturefd LLC lifted its position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF by 7,433.3% in the fourth quarter. Signaturefd LLC now owns 678 shares of the company’s stock worth $28,000 after purchasing an additional 669 shares during the period. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $28,000. TAP Consulting LLC bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Finally, Bessemer Group Inc. bought a new position in SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $35,000.

Get SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF alerts:

Shares of NYSEARCA SPYV traded down $1.03 during midday trading on Monday, reaching $38.90. 4,771,588 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 4,040,938. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $41.08. SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF has a 12 month low of $38.24 and a 12 month high of $42.99.

SPDR S&P 500 Value ETF (the Fund), formerly SPDR Dow Jones Large Cap Value ETF, seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P 500 Value Index. The S&P 500 Value Index measures the performance of the large-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P 500 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR Portfolio S&P 500 Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.