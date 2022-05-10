Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.30 Million Stake in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its stake in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:VBR – Get Rating) by 2.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 7,268 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 188 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF were worth $1,300,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the company. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. grew its position in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 3.1% during the 4th quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 58,960 shares of the company’s stock worth $10,545,000 after buying an additional 1,769 shares during the period. Financial Counselors Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 0.7% in the 4th quarter. Financial Counselors Inc. now owns 34,072 shares of the company’s stock worth $6,094,000 after purchasing an additional 245 shares in the last quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 7,804 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,396,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares in the last quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.7% in the 4th quarter. B. Riley Wealth Management Inc. now owns 16,655 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,979,000 after purchasing an additional 286 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Pacific Sun Financial Corp lifted its holdings in shares of Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF by 1.9% in the 4th quarter. Pacific Sun Financial Corp now owns 6,025 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,078,000 after purchasing an additional 110 shares in the last quarter.

Shares of VBR traded down $0.38 during trading hours on Tuesday, reaching $159.40. The stock had a trading volume of 32,299 shares, compared to its average volume of 683,069. Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF has a 12 month low of $159.05 and a 12 month high of $187.22. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of $172.34 and a 200 day simple moving average of $175.12.

Vanguard Small-Cap Value ETF (the Fund) is an exchange-traded share class of Vanguard Small-Cap Value Index Fund, which employs a passive management or indexing investment approach designed to track the performance of the MSCI US Small Cap Value Index (the Index). The Index is a diversified index of value stocks of smaller United States companies.

