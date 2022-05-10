Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $1.77 Million Stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lifted its position in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF (NYSEARCA:HACK – Get Rating) by 8.1% during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 28,738 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 2,151 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned approximately 0.08% of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF worth $1,766,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in HACK. Essex Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 5.0% in the 3rd quarter. Essex Financial Services Inc. now owns 4,182 shares of the company’s stock valued at $254,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares during the period. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. lifted its holdings in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 0.5% during the third quarter. Rockefeller Capital Management L.P. now owns 41,433 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,519,000 after acquiring an additional 222 shares during the period. Brookstone Capital Management raised its stake in shares of ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 1.4% during the 4th quarter. Brookstone Capital Management now owns 19,477 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,128,000 after purchasing an additional 277 shares during the period. AdvisorNet Financial Inc boosted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 10.5% in the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 3,126 shares of the company’s stock valued at $192,000 after acquiring an additional 297 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Concord Wealth Partners lifted its stake in ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF by 150.0% in the fourth quarter. Concord Wealth Partners now owns 500 shares of the company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter.

NYSEARCA HACK traded up $0.59 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $45.99. 11,803 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 244,312. ETFMG Prime Cyber Security ETF has a 12-month low of $45.13 and a 12-month high of $67.97. The business has a 50 day moving average of $56.04 and a 200-day moving average of $58.42.

