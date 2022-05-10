Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $3.33 Million Stock Holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lessened its holdings in Alaska Air Group, Inc. (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) by 6.0% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent disclosure with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The firm owned 63,909 shares of the transportation company’s stock after selling 4,048 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 0.05% of Alaska Air Group worth $3,330,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 0.4% in the fourth quarter. Mutual of America Capital Management LLC now owns 56,247 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $2,930,000 after buying an additional 206 shares during the period. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. boosted its position in shares of Alaska Air Group by 36.1% in the third quarter. Daiwa Securities Group Inc. now owns 981 shares of the transportation company’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 260 shares during the period. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.3% during the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 103,724 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $6,078,000 after purchasing an additional 275 shares during the last quarter. Swiss National Bank boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 0.4% during the third quarter. Swiss National Bank now owns 68,800 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $4,032,000 after purchasing an additional 300 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Jacobi Capital Management LLC boosted its position in Alaska Air Group by 6.4% during the third quarter. Jacobi Capital Management LLC now owns 5,603 shares of the transportation company’s stock valued at $328,000 after purchasing an additional 336 shares during the last quarter. 72.26% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

In other news, CFO Shane R. Tackett sold 2,000 shares of Alaska Air Group stock in a transaction dated Friday, February 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $58.84, for a total value of $117,680.00. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. Insiders own 0.40% of the company’s stock.

NYSE ALK traded down $2.95 during trading on Monday, hitting $47.27. 2,271,575 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 2,154,509. Alaska Air Group, Inc. has a 12 month low of $43.46 and a 12 month high of $72.92. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of $53.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $53.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.87, a quick ratio of 0.85 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.94. The company has a market capitalization of $5.96 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.85 and a beta of 1.43.

Alaska Air Group (NYSE:ALK – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, April 21st. The transportation company reported ($1.33) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($1.50) by $0.17. The business had revenue of $1.68 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $1.66 billion. Alaska Air Group had a return on equity of 0.36% and a net margin of 6.60%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 110.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted ($3.51) earnings per share. Equities research analysts predict that Alaska Air Group, Inc. will post 3.92 EPS for the current fiscal year.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on ALK. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $97.00 to $103.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Zacks Investment Research raised Alaska Air Group from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $59.00 price objective for the company in a research report on Tuesday, April 26th. Wolfe Research began coverage on Alaska Air Group in a research report on Tuesday, February 15th. They set an “outperform” rating and a $67.00 price objective for the company. Morgan Stanley reduced their price objective on Alaska Air Group from $78.00 to $75.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, March 25th. Finally, Barclays cut their target price on Alaska Air Group from $68.00 to $61.00 in a report on Friday, January 14th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, Alaska Air Group currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $75.75.

Alaska Air Group, Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides passenger and cargo air transportation services. The company operates through three segments: Mainline, Regional, and Horizon. It flies to approximately 120 destinations throughout North America. Alaska Air Group, Inc was founded in 1932 and is based in Seattle, Washington.

