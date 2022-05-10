Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $436,000 Holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. decreased its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 5.8% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 840 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 52 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust were worth $436,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds have also made changes to their positions in the company. Norwood Financial Corp acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Widmann Financial Services Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. Stonehage Fleming Financial Services Holdings Ltd acquired a new position in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $51,000. EverSource Wealth Advisors LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Global Trust Asset Management LLC bought a new stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust during the fourth quarter worth $58,000.

NYSEARCA MDY traded up $0.72 on Tuesday, hitting $437.94. 202,767 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,561,134. The business’s fifty day moving average is $477.97 and its 200 day moving average is $493.48. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 52 week low of $435.31 and a 52 week high of $533.57.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

