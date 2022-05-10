Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $514.84 Million Stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF (NYSEARCA:SPTI – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 16,063,543 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,538,125 shares during the period. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF makes up approximately 1.4% of Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s portfolio, making the stock its 25th biggest holding. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 14.42% of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF worth $514,837,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Captrust Financial Advisors acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $27,000. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 151.4% during the 3rd quarter. Concourse Financial Group Securities Inc. now owns 1,735 shares of the company’s stock valued at $56,000 after purchasing an additional 1,045 shares during the last quarter. PSI Advisors LLC acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 3rd quarter valued at about $226,000. WBI Investments Inc. acquired a new position in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF during the 4th quarter valued at about $227,000. Finally, Your Advocates Ltd. LLP boosted its stake in SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF by 148.3% during the 4th quarter. Your Advocates Ltd. LLP now owns 17,313 shares of the company’s stock valued at $555,000 after purchasing an additional 10,341 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF stock traded up $0.18 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $29.48. 1,548,398 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,611,670. SPDR Portfolio Intermediate Term Treasury ETF has a 12 month low of $29.29 and a 12 month high of $32.91. The company has a 50-day simple moving average of $30.16 and a 200 day simple moving average of $31.21.

