Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $652,000 Holdings in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. boosted its position in Carpenter Technology Co. (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) by 16.2% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,353 shares of the basic materials company’s stock after buying an additional 3,116 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Carpenter Technology were worth $652,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other large investors have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Allspring Global Investments Holdings LLC bought a new stake in Carpenter Technology in the 4th quarter valued at $175,000. UBS Group AG boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 22.5% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 5,418 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $177,000 after purchasing an additional 995 shares during the period. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in Carpenter Technology by 20.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 6,338 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $185,000 after purchasing an additional 1,085 shares during the period. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 66.3% during the 4th quarter. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank now owns 8,108 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $237,000 after acquiring an additional 3,233 shares during the period. Finally, Teacher Retirement System of Texas lifted its holdings in shares of Carpenter Technology by 23.1% during the 3rd quarter. Teacher Retirement System of Texas now owns 7,736 shares of the basic materials company’s stock worth $253,000 after acquiring an additional 1,452 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 91.36% of the company’s stock.

A number of equities research analysts recently issued reports on the stock. JPMorgan Chase & Co. upgraded shares of Carpenter Technology from a “neutral” rating to an “overweight” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $52.00 to $53.00 in a research report on Friday, February 11th. Benchmark lifted their price target on shares of Carpenter Technology from $43.00 to $48.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, StockNews.com started coverage on shares of Carpenter Technology in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “sell” rating for the company.

CRS traded down $0.27 on Tuesday, hitting $33.52. 10,763 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 485,568. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.62 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of -14.95 and a beta of 1.72. The company has a quick ratio of 1.38, a current ratio of 2.21 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51. Carpenter Technology Co. has a 12 month low of $26.84 and a 12 month high of $49.20. The company has a 50-day moving average of $39.33.

Carpenter Technology (NYSE:CRS – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The basic materials company reported ($0.20) EPS for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.27) by $0.07. The firm had revenue of $489.00 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $415.67 million. Carpenter Technology had a negative net margin of 6.42% and a negative return on equity of 4.77%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 39.0% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the prior year, the business earned ($0.54) earnings per share. On average, equities analysts expect that Carpenter Technology Co. will post -0.96 earnings per share for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 2nd. Stockholders of record on Tuesday, May 3rd will be paid a $0.20 dividend. This represents a $0.80 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.39%. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 2nd. Carpenter Technology’s dividend payout ratio is currently -35.40%.

Carpenter Technology Corporation manufactures, fabricates, and distributes specialty metals worldwide. It operates through two segments, Specialty Alloys Operations and Performance Engineered Products. The company offers specialty alloys, including titanium alloys, powder metals, stainless steels, alloy steels, and tool steels, as well as additives, and metal powders and parts.

