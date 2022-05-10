Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Has $936,000 Stock Holdings in Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. trimmed its stake in shares of Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) by 16.5% in the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 5,474 shares of the company’s stock after selling 1,078 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Johnson & Johnson were worth $936,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds also recently added to or reduced their stakes in JNJ. Steward Financial Group LLC acquired a new position in Johnson & Johnson in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $34,000. Jackson Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 1.7% in the 3rd quarter. Jackson Wealth Management LLC now owns 16,959 shares of the company’s stock valued at $40,000 after acquiring an additional 277 shares during the period. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 29.9% in the 4th quarter. Iron Horse Wealth Management LLC now owns 265 shares of the company’s stock valued at $45,000 after acquiring an additional 61 shares during the period. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 290.7% in the 3rd quarter. Migdal Insurance & Financial Holdings Ltd. now owns 293 shares of the company’s stock valued at $47,000 after acquiring an additional 218 shares during the period. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC increased its position in Johnson & Johnson by 46.5% in the 3rd quarter. Annapolis Financial Services LLC now owns 457 shares of the company’s stock valued at $74,000 after acquiring an additional 145 shares during the period. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 68.78% of the company’s stock.

Several brokerages have issued reports on JNJ. Credit Suisse Group upped their price target on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $200.00 to $205.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. Sanford C. Bernstein lowered shares of Johnson & Johnson from an “outperform” rating to a “market perform” rating and upped their price objective for the company from $180.00 to $183.00 in a research note on Wednesday, March 16th. Bank of America started coverage on shares of Johnson & Johnson in a research note on Wednesday, March 2nd. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Raymond James upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $195.00 to $196.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, April 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group upped their price objective on shares of Johnson & Johnson from $163.00 to $181.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research note on Tuesday, April 12th. Four investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $188.57.

NYSE JNJ traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, hitting $177.83. 314,777 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 8,000,967. The company has a market cap of $467.94 billion, a PE ratio of 23.94, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.66. Johnson & Johnson has a 12 month low of $155.72 and a 12 month high of $186.69. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $177.29 and a 200-day moving average of $170.14. The company has a current ratio of 1.39, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39.

Johnson & Johnson (NYSE:JNJ – Get Rating) last issued its earnings results on Tuesday, April 19th. The company reported $2.67 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.61 by $0.06. The business had revenue of $23.43 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $23.62 billion. Johnson & Johnson had a net margin of 20.90% and a return on equity of 36.59%. Johnson & Johnson’s revenue was up 5.0% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.59 earnings per share. On average, analysts expect that Johnson & Johnson will post 10.2 earnings per share for the current year.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, June 7th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 24th will be paid a dividend of $1.13 per share. The ex-dividend date is Monday, May 23rd. This is a positive change from Johnson & Johnson’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. This represents a $4.52 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.54%. Johnson & Johnson’s dividend payout ratio is currently 57.14%.

In other Johnson & Johnson news, VP Thibaut Mongon sold 23,681 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, March 17th. The shares were sold at an average price of $176.25, for a total transaction of $4,173,776.25. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, insider William Hait sold 29,699 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Thursday, April 21st. The stock was sold at an average price of $183.58, for a total transaction of $5,452,142.42. Following the transaction, the insider now owns 80,236 shares in the company, valued at approximately $14,729,724.88. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Corporate insiders own 0.35% of the company’s stock.

Johnson & Johnson researches and develops, manufactures, and sells various products in the healthcare field worldwide. It operates in three segments: Consumer Health, Pharmaceutical, and Medical Devices. The Consumer Health segment offers baby care products under the JOHNSON'S and AVEENO Baby brands; oral care products under the LISTERINE brand; skin health/beauty products under the AVEENO, CLEAN & CLEAR, DR.

