Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 3,531 Shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. grew its stake in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF (NYSEARCA:EFA – Get Rating) by 0.3% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The fund owned 1,168,072 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after acquiring an additional 3,531 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in iShares MSCI EAFE ETF were worth $92,094,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. raised its stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 4.9% in the fourth quarter. Nicholas Hoffman & Company LLC. now owns 48,620 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $3,825,000 after acquiring an additional 2,282 shares during the last quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC boosted its holdings in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.4% in the fourth quarter. Anchor Capital Advisors LLC now owns 21,597 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $1,699,000 after buying an additional 504 shares during the period. Masso Torrence Wealth Management Inc. acquired a new position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $89,000. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV lifted its position in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF by 2.6% in the fourth quarter. Nations Financial Group Inc. IA ADV now owns 24,506 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,928,000 after purchasing an additional 624 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Vicus Capital bought a new stake in shares of iShares MSCI EAFE ETF in the fourth quarter worth $357,000. 77.28% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NYSEARCA EFA traded down $2.03 on Monday, hitting $65.24. 48,622,231 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 36,403,137. The business’s fifty day moving average is $71.29 and its 200 day moving average is $75.65. iShares MSCI EAFE ETF has a 52 week low of $65.11 and a 52 week high of $82.29.

iShares MSCI EAFE ETF, formerly iShares MSCI EAFE Index Fund (the Fund), is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund’s investment objective is to seek investment results that correspond to the price and yield performance of its underlying index, MSCI EAFE Index (the Index). The Index has been developed by MSCI Inc as an equity benchmark for its international stock performance.

