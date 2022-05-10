Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases 5,929 Shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. raised its stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF (NYSEARCA:ARKG – Get Rating) by 167.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 9,466 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 5,929 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF were worth $580,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently made changes to their positions in the business. Lindbrook Capital LLC raised its holdings in shares of ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 290.5% during the 4th quarter. Lindbrook Capital LLC now owns 410 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after buying an additional 305 shares in the last quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 1,280.0% during the 4th quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 414 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,000 after acquiring an additional 384 shares during the last quarter. Edmond DE Rothschild Holding S.A. bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $46,000. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC grew its position in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF by 62.8% during the 4th quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 887 shares of the company’s stock worth $54,000 after acquiring an additional 342 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Emerald Advisers LLC bought a new stake in ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF during the 4th quarter worth $104,000.

ARKG stock traded up $1.38 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $30.92. 1,608,438 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 3,657,158. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $41.99 and a 200 day moving average price of $53.18. ARK Genomic Revolution Multi-Sector ETF has a 52 week low of $29.39 and a 52 week high of $94.14.

