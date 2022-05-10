Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Purchases Shares of 11,288 Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. purchased a new stake in Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund purchased 11,288 shares of the airline’s stock, valued at approximately $484,000.

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in LUV. Toronto Dominion Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 6.9% in the third quarter. Toronto Dominion Bank now owns 234,310 shares of the airline’s stock worth $12,050,000 after acquiring an additional 15,148 shares during the last quarter. Ieq Capital LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 25.1% in the third quarter. Ieq Capital LLC now owns 5,392 shares of the airline’s stock worth $277,000 after acquiring an additional 1,083 shares during the last quarter. JustInvest LLC raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 137.2% in the third quarter. JustInvest LLC now owns 17,271 shares of the airline’s stock worth $888,000 after acquiring an additional 9,989 shares during the last quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 55.0% in the third quarter. FUKOKU MUTUAL LIFE INSURANCE Co now owns 3,410 shares of the airline’s stock worth $175,000 after acquiring an additional 1,210 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Commerce Bank raised its stake in shares of Southwest Airlines by 11.0% in the third quarter. Commerce Bank now owns 34,893 shares of the airline’s stock worth $1,795,000 after acquiring an additional 3,452 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 76.74% of the company’s stock.

Get Southwest Airlines alerts:

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on LUV shares. Raymond James boosted their target price on shares of Southwest Airlines from $54.00 to $57.00 in a research note on Friday, April 29th. Susquehanna downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. Evercore ISI raised shares of Southwest Airlines from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and set a $48.00 price target for the company in a research note on Thursday, March 3rd. Barclays dropped their price target on shares of Southwest Airlines from $59.00 to $55.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Susquehanna Bancshares downgraded shares of Southwest Airlines from a “positive” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their price target for the stock from $52.00 to $50.00 in a research note on Thursday, January 13th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $53.88.

NYSE:LUV traded up $0.95 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $44.78. The stock had a trading volume of 338,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 7,648,206. The company has a market cap of $26.55 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 46.63, a P/E/G ratio of 3.32 and a beta of 0.92. Southwest Airlines Co. has a one year low of $36.75 and a one year high of $63.68. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.99, a quick ratio of 1.81 and a current ratio of 1.87. The business’s 50 day moving average is $44.22 and its 200-day moving average is $44.79.

Southwest Airlines (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The airline reported ($0.32) earnings per share for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of ($0.30) by ($0.02). The company had revenue of $4.69 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.67 billion. Southwest Airlines had a net margin of 3.17% and a negative return on equity of 4.39%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 128.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned ($1.72) EPS. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Southwest Airlines Co. will post 2.31 EPS for the current fiscal year.

About Southwest Airlines (Get Rating)

Southwest Airlines Co operates as a passenger airline company that provide scheduled air transportation services in the United States and near-international markets. As of December 31, 2021, the company operated a total fleet of 728 Boeing 737 aircrafts; and served 121 destinations in 42 states, the District of Columbia, and the Commonwealth of Puerto Rico, as well as 10 near-international countries, including Mexico, Jamaica, the Bahamas, Aruba, the Dominican Republic, Costa Rica, Belize, Cuba, the Cayman Islands, and Turks and Caicos.

Featured Articles

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding LUV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Southwest Airlines Co. (NYSE:LUV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Southwest Airlines Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Southwest Airlines and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.