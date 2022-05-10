Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Raises Position in Crane Co. (NYSE:CR)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. increased its stake in shares of Crane Co. (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) by 35.7% during the 4th quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 29,096 shares of the conglomerate’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,651 shares during the quarter. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C.’s holdings in Crane were worth $2,960,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. CWM LLC purchased a new stake in Crane in the fourth quarter worth $33,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd bought a new position in shares of Crane in the fourth quarter worth about $34,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC increased its stake in Crane by 58.9% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 375 shares of the conglomerate’s stock worth $38,000 after buying an additional 139 shares during the period. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC lifted its holdings in Crane by 49.3% during the 3rd quarter. Patriot Financial Group Insurance Agency LLC now owns 427 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $40,000 after buying an additional 141 shares in the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. boosted its position in Crane by 215.6% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 707 shares of the conglomerate’s stock valued at $67,000 after buying an additional 483 shares during the period. 73.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

A number of analysts recently issued reports on the company. Zacks Investment Research lowered Crane from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating and set a $100.00 price target for the company. in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on shares of Crane from $111.00 to $116.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Monday, January 31st. StockNews.com cut shares of Crane from a “strong-buy” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus cut their price objective on shares of Crane from $137.00 to $134.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $119.60.

NYSE:CR traded down $0.99 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $93.06. 3,699 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 299,086. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.49, a current ratio of 2.07 and a quick ratio of 1.48. Crane Co. has a 52-week low of $84.68 and a 52-week high of $114.87. The stock has a market capitalization of $5.23 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 12.52, a PEG ratio of 1.27 and a beta of 1.62. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $104.14 and its 200-day moving average price is $102.94.

Crane (NYSE:CR – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, April 25th. The conglomerate reported $1.81 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.68 by $0.13. The business had revenue of $801.10 million during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $800.76 million. Crane had a net margin of 13.49% and a return on equity of 22.54%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 2.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $1.66 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts predict that Crane Co. will post 7.29 earnings per share for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 8th. Investors of record on Tuesday, May 31st will be issued a $0.47 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Friday, May 27th. This represents a $1.88 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.02%. Crane’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 25.68%.

Crane Co, together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells engineered industrial products in the United States, Canada, the United Kingdom, Continental Europe, and internationally. The Aerospace & Electronics segment offers original equipment and aftermarket parts under the Hydro-Aire, ELDEC, Lear Romec, P.L.

