Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Sells 14,242 Shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the 4th quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the SEC. The fund owned 901,802 shares of the company’s stock after selling 14,242 shares during the period. Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. owned about 3.99% of SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF worth $64,118,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Curi Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $32,000. Smith Moore & CO. bought a new position in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF during the fourth quarter worth $39,000. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC raised its stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF by 131.7% during the fourth quarter. Capital Investment Advisory Services LLC now owns 695 shares of the company’s stock worth $49,000 after buying an additional 395 shares during the last quarter. EPG Wealth Management LLC acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the third quarter worth $52,000. Finally, UMB Bank N A MO acquired a new stake in SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF in the fourth quarter worth $71,000.

Get SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF alerts:

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF stock traded down $1.77 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $64.00. 268,344 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 452,397. The business’s 50-day moving average price is $68.61 and its 200-day moving average price is $69.49. SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF has a 52-week low of $63.53 and a 52-week high of $73.22.

SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF seeks to closely match the returns and characteristics of the S&P Mid Cap 400 Value Index. The S&P MidCap 400 Value Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization value sector in the United States equity market. The Index consists of those stocks in the S&P MidCap 400 Index exhibiting the strongest value characteristics based on book value to price ratio; earnings to price ratio, and sales to price ratio.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding MDYV? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF (NYSEARCA:MDYV – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for SPDR S&P 400 Mid Cap Value ETF and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.