Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. Takes $2.25 Million Position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV)

Financial Engines Advisors L.L.C. bought a new position in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (NYSEARCA:BIV – Get Rating) during the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund bought 25,707 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $2,252,000.

A number of other institutional investors also recently modified their holdings of BIV. Fieldpoint Private Securities LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 3rd quarter valued at $28,000. Ibex Wealth Advisors purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the third quarter valued at $31,000. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. grew its position in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF by 49.4% during the 4th quarter. Newbridge Financial Services Group Inc. now owns 460 shares of the company’s stock worth $40,000 after purchasing an additional 152 shares during the period. National Bank of Canada FI purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF in the 4th quarter worth approximately $56,000. Finally, McDonald Partners LLC purchased a new stake in Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF during the fourth quarter worth $57,000.

Shares of Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF stock traded up $0.27 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $78.25. 29,759 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,544,067. The business has a 50-day moving average of $80.86 and a 200 day moving average of $84.91. Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF has a fifty-two week low of $77.48 and a fifty-two week high of $91.56.

Vanguard Intermediate-Term Bond ETF (the Fund) seeks to track the performance of a market-weighted bond index with an intermediate-term, dollar-weighted average maturity. The Fund employs a passive management or indexing strategy designed to track the performance of the Barclays Capital U.S. 5-10 Year Government/Credit Bond Index (the Index).

