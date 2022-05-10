FIO Protocol (FIO) Achieves Market Capitalization of $34.80 Million

FIO Protocol (FIO) traded down 3.3% against the dollar during the one day period ending at 8:00 AM ET on May 10th. During the last week, FIO Protocol has traded 21.4% lower against the dollar. FIO Protocol has a market cap of $34.80 million and $2.48 million worth of FIO Protocol was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One FIO Protocol coin can now be bought for approximately $0.0706 or 0.00000222 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

TRON (TRX) traded up 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0803 or 0.00000253 BTC.

WAX (WAXP) traded down 2.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.16 or 0.00000498 BTC.

Velas (VLX) traded 5.5% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000427 BTC.

Hive (HIVE) traded down 6.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00001975 BTC.

GXChain (GXC) traded down 7% against the dollar and now trades at $0.83 or 0.00002610 BTC.

0Chain (ZCN) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.34 or 0.00001061 BTC.

Credit Tag Chain (CTC) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.18 or 0.00000507 BTC.

Qredit (XQR) traded flat against the dollar and now trades at $0.0060 or 0.00000019 BTC.

Metaverse Dualchain Network Architecture (DNA) traded down 6.8% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0001 or 0.00000000 BTC.

LiquidApps (DAPP) traded 3.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000008 BTC.

About FIO Protocol

FIO Protocol is a distributed proof-of-stake (dPOS) coin that uses the

Delegated Proof-of-Stake

hashing algorithm. Its launch date was March 25th, 2020. FIO Protocol’s total supply is 789,519,671 coins and its circulating supply is 492,887,986 coins. FIO Protocol’s official Twitter account is @joinFIO and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for FIO Protocol is https://reddit.com/r/officialFIO and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. FIO Protocol’s official website is fioprotocol.io. The official message board for FIO Protocol is medium.com/fio-blog.

According to CryptoCompare, “Fio protocol is a decentralized usability layer for the entire blockchain ecosystem that is integrated into existing crypto products such as wallets, exchanges, and crypto payment processors. FIO Addresses are a single identifier that eliminates the need to see, or even know about, blockchain public addresses. FIO Protocol offers in-app requests for funds, done in an encrypted and private manner, the ability to specify the type and amount and eliminate confusion for the sender and Attach standardized metadata to any crypto transaction, ranging from a simple note to structured data like an order card or invoice. “

Buying and Selling FIO Protocol

It is usually not currently possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as FIO Protocol directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade FIO Protocol should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase FIO Protocol using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

