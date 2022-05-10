First Bank (FRBA) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

First Bank (NASDAQ:FRBA – Get Rating) announced a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, April 27th, Wall Street Journal reports. Investors of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.06 per share by the bank on Friday, May 27th. This represents a $0.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.71%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

First Bank has increased its dividend payment by an average of 7.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend annually for the last 1 consecutive years. First Bank has a dividend payout ratio of 13.1% indicating that its dividend is sufficiently covered by earnings. Equities research analysts expect First Bank to earn $1.78 per share next year, which means the company should continue to be able to cover its $0.24 annual dividend with an expected future payout ratio of 13.5%.

Shares of NASDAQ FRBA opened at $14.05 on Tuesday. First Bank has a 1 year low of $12.47 and a 1 year high of $15.90. The firm’s 50 day moving average price is $14.22 and its 200 day moving average price is $14.50. The firm has a market cap of $263.58 million, a P/E ratio of 8.17 and a beta of 0.77. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a quick ratio of 1.06 and a current ratio of 1.06.

First Bank ( NASDAQ:FRBA Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Monday, April 25th. The bank reported $0.41 earnings per share for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.41. First Bank had a net margin of 34.66% and a return on equity of 13.18%. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.49 EPS. As a group, equities analysts predict that First Bank will post 1.72 EPS for the current year.

A number of equities analysts have weighed in on the stock. StockNews.com assumed coverage on shares of First Bank in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock. Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of First Bank from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Friday, January 28th.

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the company. Royal Bank of Canada raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 72.6% in the 3rd quarter. Royal Bank of Canada now owns 2,273 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 956 shares during the period. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA raised its stake in shares of First Bank by 92.2% in the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SA now owns 3,884 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $55,000 after acquiring an additional 1,863 shares during the period. Citigroup Inc. increased its stake in First Bank by 118.9% during the 4th quarter. Citigroup Inc. now owns 3,894 shares of the bank’s stock worth $57,000 after buying an additional 2,115 shares during the period. Metropolitan Life Insurance Co NY purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $60,000. Finally, MetLife Investment Management LLC purchased a new stake in First Bank during the 4th quarter worth $81,000.

First Bank Company Profile (Get Rating)

First Bank provides various banking products and services to individuals, businesses, and governmental entities. The company accepts various deposits, including non-interest bearing demand deposits, interest bearing demand accounts, money market accounts, savings accounts, and certificates of deposit, as well as commercial checking accounts.

