First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 155 Shares of TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) by 5.5% during the fourth quarter, according to its most recent 13F filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 2,980 shares of the electronics maker’s stock after acquiring an additional 155 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in TE Connectivity were worth $481,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Several other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of TEL. Larson Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter valued at approximately $25,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $26,000. Arlington Partners LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $27,000. Econ Financial Services Corp bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $28,000. Finally, Equitec Proprietary Markets LLC bought a new position in TE Connectivity in the 4th quarter worth approximately $37,000. 91.16% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get TE Connectivity alerts:

Several research analysts have commented on the company. The Goldman Sachs Group lifted their price target on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $190.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 10th. Morgan Stanley decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $167.00 to $151.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Monday, April 25th. Truist Financial decreased their price objective on TE Connectivity from $144.00 to $130.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, April 8th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on TE Connectivity from $170.00 to $176.00 in a report on Thursday, January 20th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered TE Connectivity from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a report on Thursday, April 28th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $167.20.

Shares of TEL stock traded down $0.70 on Tuesday, reaching $122.59. 7,528 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,837,834. The stock has a market cap of $39.50 billion, a PE ratio of 16.29, a P/E/G ratio of 1.71 and a beta of 1.27. TE Connectivity Ltd. has a one year low of $120.22 and a one year high of $166.44. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 1.47 and a quick ratio of 0.88. The stock has a 50 day moving average price of $128.28 and a 200 day moving average price of $144.93.

TE Connectivity (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, April 27th. The electronics maker reported $1.81 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.70 by $0.11. The company had revenue of $4.01 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $3.81 billion. TE Connectivity had a return on equity of 22.10% and a net margin of 16.14%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 7.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $1.57 earnings per share. On average, research analysts expect that TE Connectivity Ltd. will post 7.16 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 17th will be given a dividend of $0.56 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 16th. This represents a $2.24 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.83%. TE Connectivity’s payout ratio is currently 26.42%.

About TE Connectivity (Get Rating)

TE Connectivity Ltd., together with its subsidiaries, manufactures and sells connectivity and sensor solutions in Europe, the Middle East, Africa, the AsiaÂ-Pacific, and the Americas. The company operates through three segments: Transportation Solutions, Industrial Solutions, and Communications Solutions.

See Also

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding TEL? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for TE Connectivity Ltd. (NYSE:TEL – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for TE Connectivity Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for TE Connectivity and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.