First Business Financial Services Inc. Buys 998 Shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its stake in shares of The Progressive Co. (NYSE:PGR – Get Rating) by 9.4% in the fourth quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The fund owned 11,616 shares of the insurance provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 998 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Progressive were worth $1,192,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of PGR. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its holdings in Progressive by 31.6% in the third quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 16,353,656 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $1,478,206,000 after purchasing an additional 3,924,541 shares in the last quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. increased its holdings in Progressive by 425.0% in the fourth quarter. Victory Capital Management Inc. now owns 2,893,646 shares of the insurance provider’s stock worth $297,033,000 after purchasing an additional 2,342,430 shares in the last quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 107.9% during the fourth quarter. Ceredex Value Advisors LLC now owns 1,970,541 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $202,276,000 after acquiring an additional 1,022,891 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 18.8% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 5,651,443 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $510,834,000 after acquiring an additional 892,596 shares in the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Progressive by 2,031.0% during the fourth quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 905,615 shares of the insurance provider’s stock valued at $92,961,000 after acquiring an additional 863,117 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 83.68% of the company’s stock.

Several equities research analysts have recently commented on PGR shares. StockNews.com started coverage on Progressive in a report on Thursday, March 31st. They set a “hold” rating for the company. The Goldman Sachs Group downgraded Progressive from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and set a $116.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Wednesday, March 2nd. Piper Sandler downgraded Progressive from a “neutral” rating to an “underweight” rating and decreased their price objective for the company from $113.00 to $100.00 in a report on Monday, April 18th. Morgan Stanley upgraded Progressive from an “underweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $85.00 to $115.00 in a report on Monday. Finally, Raymond James upped their price target on Progressive from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Friday, March 18th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have issued a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $106.87.

PGR stock traded up $0.99 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $109.74. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 50,442 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,803,836. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $111.31 and its 200 day moving average price is $104.99. The company has a quick ratio of 0.33, a current ratio of 0.33 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.39. The Progressive Co. has a 1 year low of $89.35 and a 1 year high of $120.17. The stock has a market cap of $64.18 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 29.79, a PEG ratio of 1.31 and a beta of 0.50.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, April 14th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, April 7th were given a $0.10 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, April 6th. This represents a $0.40 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.36%. Progressive’s dividend payout ratio is currently 10.87%.

In other news, CEO Susan Patricia Griffith sold 46,735 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 18th. The stock was sold at an average price of $110.26, for a total transaction of $5,153,001.10. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Also, insider Steven Broz sold 1,068 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $106.65, for a total value of $113,902.20. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last three months, insiders sold 76,957 shares of company stock worth $8,632,952. Insiders own 0.33% of the company’s stock.

The Progressive Corporation, an insurance holding company, provides personal and commercial auto, personal residential and commercial property, general liability, and other specialty property-casualty insurance products and related services in the United States. It operates in three segments: Personal Lines, Commercial Lines, and Property.

