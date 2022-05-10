First Business Financial Services Inc. Grows Stock Holdings in Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Intel Co. (NASDAQ:INTC – Get Rating) by 3.7% in the 4th quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 18,404 shares of the chip maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 650 shares during the period. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Intel were worth $948,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. lifted its position in Intel by 4.8% in the fourth quarter. Vestmark Advisory Solutions Inc. now owns 77,420 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $3,987,000 after acquiring an additional 3,565 shares during the last quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. lifted its position in Intel by 0.8% in the third quarter. Achmea Investment Management B.V. now owns 345,126 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $18,388,000 after acquiring an additional 2,862 shares during the last quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont lifted its position in Intel by 1.9% in the fourth quarter. Trust Co. of Vermont now owns 203,023 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,456,000 after acquiring an additional 3,774 shares during the last quarter. Abundance Wealth Counselors purchased a new stake in Intel in the fourth quarter valued at $1,958,000. Finally, Aries Wealth Management raised its holdings in shares of Intel by 569.8% in the fourth quarter. Aries Wealth Management now owns 202,944 shares of the chip maker’s stock valued at $10,452,000 after buying an additional 172,643 shares during the last quarter. 62.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Shares of INTC traded up $0.46 on Tuesday, hitting $43.53. 1,247,313 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 38,697,102. The company has a quick ratio of 1.73, a current ratio of 2.13 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.32. The firm has a market capitalization of $177.99 billion, a P/E ratio of 7.15, a P/E/G ratio of 1.67 and a beta of 0.61. Intel Co. has a 1 year low of $42.87 and a 1 year high of $58.42. The stock’s 50 day moving average is $47.26 and its two-hundred day moving average is $49.20.

Intel ( NASDAQ:INTC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, April 28th. The chip maker reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.80 by $0.07. The company had revenue of $18.40 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $18.32 billion. Intel had a net margin of 31.68% and a return on equity of 21.67%. Intel’s revenue was down 6.6% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter last year, the firm posted $1.39 earnings per share. Research analysts forecast that Intel Co. will post 3.53 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Shareholders of record on Saturday, May 7th will be paid a dividend of $0.365 per share. This represents a $1.46 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.35%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. Intel’s dividend payout ratio is currently 24.25%.

In other Intel news, CFO David Zinsner acquired 5,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, May 3rd. The stock was bought at an average price of $44.73 per share, with a total value of $246,015.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 8,803 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $393,758.19. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, Director Omar Ishrak acquired 11,025 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was acquired at an average cost of $45.11 per share, with a total value of $497,337.75. The disclosure for this purchase can be found here. In the last ninety days, insiders have acquired 22,125 shares of company stock worth $991,265. 0.02% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

INTC has been the subject of a number of research reports. Credit Suisse Group set a $60.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, April 29th. DZ Bank cut shares of Intel from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $48.00 target price for the company. in a report on Thursday, February 24th. Wedbush reaffirmed an “underperform” rating and issued a $45.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Thursday, April 21st. UBS Group set a $53.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Monday, February 21st. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft set a $55.00 target price on shares of Intel in a report on Friday, February 18th. Nine investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, sixteen have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has an average rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $53.82.

Intel Corporation engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of computer products and technologies worldwide. The company operates through CCG, DCG, IOTG, Mobileye, NSG, PSG, and All Other segments. It offers platform products, such as central processing units and chipsets, and system-on-chip and multichip packages; and non-platform or adjacent products, including accelerators, boards and systems, connectivity products, graphics, and memory and storage products.

