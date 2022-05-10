First Business Financial Services Inc. Has $1.50 Million Holdings in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. cut its stake in Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) by 0.9% in the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The institutional investor owned 10,732 shares of the business services provider’s stock after selling 101 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Republic Services were worth $1,497,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

Other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Principal Financial Group Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 0.6% during the 3rd quarter. Principal Financial Group Inc. now owns 472,437 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $56,721,000 after acquiring an additional 2,778 shares during the last quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 16.8% during the 4th quarter. Fenimore Asset Management Inc. now owns 311,468 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $43,434,000 after acquiring an additional 44,875 shares during the last quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. grew its position in Republic Services by 14.4% during the 4th quarter. Robeco Institutional Asset Management B.V. now owns 949,573 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $132,416,000 after acquiring an additional 119,526 shares during the last quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc grew its position in Republic Services by 0.5% during the 4th quarter. Townsend & Associates Inc now owns 22,726 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,951,000 after acquiring an additional 107 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Republic Investment Management Inc. grew its position in Republic Services by 19.5% during the 3rd quarter. First Republic Investment Management Inc. now owns 24,520 shares of the business services provider’s stock worth $2,944,000 after acquiring an additional 4,007 shares during the last quarter. 92.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Republic Services alerts:

A number of research firms recently commented on RSG. Raymond James increased their price target on Republic Services from $140.00 to $142.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Friday, April 22nd. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft decreased their price objective on Republic Services from $142.00 to $139.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, February 14th. StockNews.com assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Thursday, March 31st. They issued a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Republic Services from $139.00 to $149.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. assumed coverage on Republic Services in a research report on Tuesday, March 1st. They issued a “neutral” rating on the stock. Four analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, four have assigned a buy rating and two have assigned a strong buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $134.86.

In other Republic Services news, major shareholder Cascade Investment, L.L.C. acquired 88,588 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, February 24th. The shares were acquired at an average price of $116.00 per share, with a total value of $10,276,208.00. The purchase was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website . Insiders have purchased a total of 710,420 shares of company stock worth $83,099,992 in the last ninety days. 0.06% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Shares of NYSE:RSG traded down $1.34 during midday trading on Tuesday, hitting $129.61. The company had a trading volume of 12,285 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,363,776. Republic Services, Inc. has a 12 month low of $106.46 and a 12 month high of $145.98. The company has a current ratio of 0.71, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.06. The stock has a market cap of $40.93 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 30.59, a PEG ratio of 2.91 and a beta of 0.75. The firm has a fifty day simple moving average of $131.75 and a 200 day simple moving average of $131.20.

Republic Services (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The business services provider reported $1.14 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $1.05 by $0.09. Republic Services had a return on equity of 15.65% and a net margin of 11.54%. The business had revenue of $2.97 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $2.89 billion. During the same period last year, the company earned $0.93 EPS. The firm’s revenue was up 14.4% on a year-over-year basis. Equities analysts forecast that Republic Services, Inc. will post 4.62 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, July 15th. Investors of record on Friday, July 1st will be paid a dividend of $0.46 per share. This represents a $1.84 annualized dividend and a yield of 1.42%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, June 30th. Republic Services’s payout ratio is presently 43.60%.

Republic Services Profile (Get Rating)

Republic Services, Inc, together with its subsidiaries, offers environmental services in the United States. The company offers collection and processing of recyclable materials, collection, transfer and disposal of non-hazardous solid waste, and other environmental solutions. Its collection services include curbside collection of material for transport to transfer stations, landfills, or recycling processing centers; supply of recycling and waste containers; and renting of compactors.

Further Reading

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding RSG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Republic Services, Inc. (NYSE:RSG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Republic Services Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Republic Services and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.