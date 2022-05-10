First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 1,296 Shares of Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) by 5.3% during the fourth quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 25,913 shares of the company’s stock after acquiring an additional 1,296 shares during the quarter. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Essential Utilities were worth $1,391,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC).

A number of other large investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Northwestern Mutual Wealth Management Co. now owns 7,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $410,000 after purchasing an additional 482 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 13.0% in the 3rd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 555,500 shares of the company’s stock worth $25,598,000 after purchasing an additional 63,842 shares during the period. First National Corp MA ADV boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 9.9% in the 3rd quarter. First National Corp MA ADV now owns 125,684 shares of the company’s stock worth $5,792,000 after purchasing an additional 11,326 shares during the period. Impax Asset Management Group plc boosted its holdings in shares of Essential Utilities by 26.9% in the 3rd quarter. Impax Asset Management Group plc now owns 5,531,290 shares of the company’s stock worth $254,882,000 after purchasing an additional 1,171,223 shares during the period. Finally, Yousif Capital Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of Essential Utilities in the 4th quarter worth approximately $6,580,000. 70.30% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Get Essential Utilities alerts:

WTRG has been the subject of a number of recent research reports. StockNews.com cut Essential Utilities from a “hold” rating to a “sell” rating in a report on Wednesday, April 13th. Evercore ISI upgraded Essential Utilities from an “in-line” rating to an “outperform” rating and boosted their price objective for the company from $52.00 to $53.00 in a report on Thursday, March 10th. HSBC cut Essential Utilities from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $53.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Friday, April 8th. They noted that the move was a valuation call. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $50.00 to $53.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, April 19th. Finally, Barclays boosted their price objective on Essential Utilities from $51.00 to $52.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a report on Tuesday, March 15th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, two have issued a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $51.67.

Shares of WTRG stock traded down $0.75 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $42.67. The stock had a trading volume of 9,538 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,172,622. Essential Utilities, Inc. has a 12-month low of $43.20 and a 12-month high of $53.93. The firm has a market capitalization of $10.80 billion, a P/E ratio of 26.00, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.13 and a beta of 0.70. The firm’s 50-day moving average is $48.40 and its two-hundred day moving average is $48.60. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.11, a current ratio of 0.65 and a quick ratio of 0.49.

Essential Utilities (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 9th. The company reported $0.76 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.74 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $699.30 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $617.07 million. Essential Utilities had a return on equity of 8.65% and a net margin of 22.98%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 19.8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the previous year, the company posted $0.72 EPS. Analysts expect that Essential Utilities, Inc. will post 1.78 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, June 1st. Stockholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a $0.268 dividend. This represents a $1.07 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 2.51%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th. Essential Utilities’s payout ratio is 64.07%.

Essential Utilities Profile (Get Rating)

Essential Utilities, Inc, through its subsidiaries, operates regulated utilities that provide water, wastewater, or natural gas services in the United States. It offers water services through operating and maintenance contract with municipal authorities and other parties. The company also provides non-utility raw water supply services for firms in the natural gas drilling industry; and water and sewer line protection solutions, and repair services to households through a third-party.

Recommended Stories

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WTRG? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Essential Utilities, Inc. (NYSE:WTRG – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Essential Utilities Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Essential Utilities and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.