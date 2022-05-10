First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 151 Shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX)

First Business Financial Services Inc. lifted its position in shares of Lam Research Co. (NASDAQ:LRCX – Get Rating) by 4.9% during the fourth quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 3,242 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock after buying an additional 151 shares during the quarter. Lam Research comprises 0.2% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s portfolio, making the stock its 24th largest holding. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in Lam Research were worth $2,331,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also recently made changes to their positions in LRCX. Vulcan Value Partners LLC bought a new position in shares of Lam Research during the third quarter worth $510,318,000. Morgan Stanley boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 40.5% during the second quarter. Morgan Stanley now owns 951,434 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $619,097,000 after purchasing an additional 274,306 shares in the last quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 49.2% during the fourth quarter. WCM Investment Management LLC now owns 777,240 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $558,952,000 after purchasing an additional 256,219 shares in the last quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB boosted its position in shares of Lam Research by 228.2% during the fourth quarter. AMF Tjanstepension AB now owns 307,731 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $221,365,000 after purchasing an additional 213,973 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Two Sigma Advisers LP raised its holdings in shares of Lam Research by 2,379.2% during the third quarter. Two Sigma Advisers LP now owns 211,949 shares of the semiconductor company’s stock worth $120,631,000 after acquiring an additional 203,400 shares during the period. 82.34% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

NASDAQ LRCX traded up $4.12 during trading on Tuesday, reaching $451.27. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 26,962 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,490,021. The company has a current ratio of 2.83, a quick ratio of 2.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83. The firm has a market capitalization of $62.60 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 13.98, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.98 and a beta of 1.27. Lam Research Co. has a 12 month low of $442.53 and a 12 month high of $731.85. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $501.80 and a 200 day moving average price of $587.72.

Lam Research ( NASDAQ:LRCX Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, April 20th. The semiconductor company reported $7.40 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $7.51 by ($0.11). Lam Research had a return on equity of 75.51% and a net margin of 27.13%. The firm had revenue of $4.06 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.24 billion. During the same period last year, the company posted $7.49 EPS. The business’s revenue was up 5.5% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities analysts forecast that Lam Research Co. will post 31.61 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, April 6th. Investors of record on Wednesday, March 16th were given a dividend of $1.50 per share. This represents a $6.00 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date was Tuesday, March 15th. Lam Research’s dividend payout ratio is 18.76%.

In other Lam Research news, Director Catherine P. Lego purchased 1,736 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, April 26th. The stock was purchased at an average cost of $460.35 per share, for a total transaction of $799,167.60. Following the transaction, the director now owns 49,991 shares in the company, valued at approximately $23,013,356.85. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. Also, SVP Scott Gerald Meikle sold 700 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, April 1st. The shares were sold at an average price of $541.22, for a total transaction of $378,854.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 20,425 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $11,054,418.50. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 0.31% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on LRCX shares. Berenberg Bank raised their price objective on shares of Lam Research from $790.00 to $840.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 18th. Susquehanna Bancshares lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. StockNews.com lowered shares of Lam Research from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, March 24th. Susquehanna lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $655.00 to $640.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, January 27th. Finally, B. Riley lowered their price target on shares of Lam Research from $725.00 to $625.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a research note on Monday, April 18th. Twelve equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $670.90.

Lam Research Corporation designs, manufactures, markets, refurbishes, and services semiconductor processing equipment used in the fabrication of integrated circuits. The company offers ALTUS systems to deposit conformal films for tungsten metallization applications; SABRE electrochemical deposition products for copper interconnect transition that offers copper damascene manufacturing; SOLA ultraviolet thermal processing products for film treatments; and VECTOR plasma-enhanced CVD ALD products.

