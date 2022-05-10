First Business Financial Services Inc. Purchases 2,173 Shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP)

First Business Financial Services Inc. grew its position in shares of PepsiCo, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEP – Get Rating) by 13.9% during the 4th quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 17,777 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 2,173 shares during the period. PepsiCo makes up 0.3% of First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings, making the stock its 17th biggest position. First Business Financial Services Inc.’s holdings in PepsiCo were worth $3,088,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other hedge funds have also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 86.9% in the third quarter. Global Wealth Management Investment Advisory Inc. now owns 200 shares of the company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 93 shares during the period. Fortis Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $38,000. Leverty Financial Group LLC bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the fourth quarter worth $38,000. Bell Investment Advisors Inc bought a new position in shares of PepsiCo in the third quarter worth $56,000. Finally, Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV increased its position in shares of PepsiCo by 229.6% in the fourth quarter. Creative Financial Designs Inc. ADV now owns 323 shares of the company’s stock worth $56,000 after purchasing an additional 225 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PEP stock traded up $0.50 on Tuesday, reaching $172.20. 114,413 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 5,594,739. The company has a market cap of $238.10 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 23.78, a PEG ratio of 3.39 and a beta of 0.58. The company has a 50-day moving average of $167.57 and a 200-day moving average of $167.91. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.89, a current ratio of 0.87 and a quick ratio of 0.68. PepsiCo, Inc. has a one year low of $143.58 and a one year high of $177.62.

PepsiCo ( NASDAQ:PEP Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The company reported $1.29 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.23 by $0.06. PepsiCo had a net margin of 12.57% and a return on equity of 53.44%. The business had revenue of $16.20 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $15.54 billion. During the same quarter last year, the firm earned $1.21 EPS. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 9.3% compared to the same quarter last year. As a group, sell-side analysts predict that PepsiCo, Inc. will post 6.64 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Thursday, June 30th. Investors of record on Friday, June 3rd will be given a $1.15 dividend. This is a boost from PepsiCo’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.08. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, June 2nd. This represents a $4.60 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.67%. PepsiCo’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 58.82%.

PEP has been the topic of several research analyst reports. Credit Suisse Group raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $163.00 to $168.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $173.00 to $175.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Morgan Stanley raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $172.00 to $188.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, February 8th. Citigroup raised their price objective on PepsiCo from $194.00 to $198.00 in a research note on Wednesday, April 27th. Finally, DZ Bank lowered PepsiCo from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $180.00 price target on the stock. in a research note on Tuesday, February 15th. Eight analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Buy” and a consensus target price of $176.56.

PepsiCo, Inc manufactures, markets, distributes, and sells various beverages and convenient foods worldwide. The company operates through seven segments: Frito-Lay North America; Quaker Foods North America; PepsiCo Beverages North America; Latin America; Europe; Africa, Middle East and South Asia; and Asia Pacific, Australia and New Zealand and China Region.

