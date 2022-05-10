First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (FIZN) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be given a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.

FIZN remained flat at $$65.00 during trading on Tuesday. First Citizens Bancshares has a one year low of $55.65 and a one year high of $71.10. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $60.73.

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc, through its subsidiary, First Citizens National Bank, provides various commercial banking services to individuals and corporate customer to in the mid-southern United States. The company offers checking and savings deposits, as well as certificates of deposit; and residential, commercial, and consumer lending products.

