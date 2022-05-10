First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (FIZN) to Issue Dividend of $0.35 on June 15th

First Citizens Bancshares, Inc. (OTC:FIZN – Get Rating) announced a dividend on Thursday, April 28th, Fidelity reports. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 13th will be paid a dividend of 0.35 per share on Wednesday, June 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, May 12th.
Shares of First Citizens Bancshares stock remained flat at $$65.00 during trading hours on Tuesday. First Citizens Bancshares has a 52-week low of $55.65 and a 52-week high of $71.10. The business has a fifty day moving average of $60.73.
First Citizens Bancshares Company Profile (Get Rating)
