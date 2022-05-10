First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM) Expected to Announce Earnings of $0.55 Per Share

Brokerages forecast that First Foundation Inc. (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) will post $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the current fiscal quarter, according to Zacks. Four analysts have issued estimates for First Foundation’s earnings, with estimates ranging from $0.50 to $0.58. First Foundation reported earnings of $0.58 per share during the same quarter last year, which would indicate a negative year-over-year growth rate of 5.2%. The business is scheduled to issue its next quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 1st.
On average, analysts expect that First Foundation will report full year earnings of $2.29 per share for the current financial year, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.10 to $2.38. For the next year, analysts expect that the company will report earnings of $2.61 per share, with EPS estimates ranging from $2.40 to $2.80. Zacks Investment Research’s EPS averages are an average based on a survey of research firms that follow First Foundation.
First Foundation (NASDAQ:FFWM – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, April 26th. The bank reported $0.55 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.51 by $0.04. First Foundation had a net margin of 34.58% and a return on equity of 13.80%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm posted $0.50 earnings per share.
First Foundation stock traded down $0.61 during mid-day trading on Thursday, reaching $21.16. The company had a trading volume of 537,363 shares, compared to its average volume of 305,955. The stock’s 50-day simple moving average is $24.10 and its 200-day simple moving average is $25.67. First Foundation has a 1 year low of $21.04 and a 1 year high of $29.41. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20, a current ratio of 0.95 and a quick ratio of 0.90. The company has a market capitalization of $1.20 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.81 and a beta of 1.22.
The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, May 16th. Shareholders of record on Friday, May 6th will be issued a dividend of $0.11 per share. This represents a $0.44 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 2.08%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 5th. First Foundation’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 17.81%.
Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Brookmont Capital Management raised its holdings in First Foundation by 6.7% in the 4th quarter. Brookmont Capital Management now owns 8,361 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $208,000 after acquiring an additional 526 shares during the last quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. grew its position in shares of First Foundation by 3.0% in the third quarter. UBS Asset Management Americas Inc. now owns 20,424 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $537,000 after purchasing an additional 603 shares during the period. Deutsche Bank AG increased its stake in First Foundation by 2.9% in the fourth quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 27,626 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $687,000 after purchasing an additional 767 shares during the last quarter. First Trust Advisors LP increased its stake in First Foundation by 6.7% in the fourth quarter. First Trust Advisors LP now owns 21,015 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $522,000 after purchasing an additional 1,314 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Boston Partners lifted its position in First Foundation by 1.2% during the fourth quarter. Boston Partners now owns 138,176 shares of the bank’s stock worth $3,435,000 after buying an additional 1,586 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 60.50% of the company’s stock.
About First Foundation (Get Rating)
First Foundation Inc, through its subsidiaries, provides personal banking, business banking, and private wealth management services in the United States. It operates through two segments, Banking and Wealth Management. The company offers a range of bank deposit products, including personal and business checking accounts, savings accounts, interest-bearing negotiable order of withdrawal accounts, money market accounts, and time certificate of deposits; and loan products consisting of multifamily and single family residential real estate loans, commercial real estate loans, and commercial term loans and line of credits, as well as consumer loans, such as personal installment loans and line of credits, and home equity line of credits.
