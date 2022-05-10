First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (INBKZ) To Go Ex-Dividend on May 12th

First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- (NASDAQ:INBKZ – Get Rating) declared a quarterly dividend on Wednesday, May 4th, Wall Street Journal reports. Shareholders of record on Sunday, May 15th will be given a dividend of 0.375 per share on Thursday, June 30th. This represents a $1.50 annualized dividend and a yield of 5.91%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, May 12th.
First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- stock opened at $25.40 on Tuesday. First Internet Bancorp – Fixed- has a 52 week low of $24.75 and a 52 week high of $27.35.
