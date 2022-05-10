First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR) Shares Sold by American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP

American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP lowered its position in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF (NASDAQ:CIBR – Get Rating) by 6.1% in the fourth quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund owned 6,180 shares of the company’s stock after selling 400 shares during the quarter. American Institute for Advanced Investment Management LLP’s holdings in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF were worth $326,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other large investors also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Zurcher Kantonalbank Zurich Cantonalbank acquired a new stake in shares of First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF in the fourth quarter valued at approximately $29,000. AHL Investment Management Inc. acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $30,000. Dixon Hughes Goodman Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $31,000. Massmutual Trust Co. FSB ADV acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $45,000. Finally, Amplius Wealth Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF during the fourth quarter worth $50,000.

CIBR stock traded down $2.79 during midday trading on Monday, hitting $40.31. 2,219,637 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 1,351,112. The company’s 50-day simple moving average is $50.10. First Trust NASDAQ Cybersecurity ETF has a 1-year low of $40.12 and a 1-year high of $56.58.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, March 31st. Stockholders of record on Monday, March 28th were given a dividend of $0.02 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, March 25th. This represents a $0.08 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 0.20%.

