First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX) Hits New 12-Month Low at $84.59

First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF (NYSEARCA:FPX – Get Rating) reached a new 52-week low during trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as $84.59 and last traded at $84.59, with a volume of 2427 shares trading hands. The stock had previously closed at $85.79.

The stock’s 50 day moving average is $102.73.

A number of hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Western Wealth Management LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 51.5% in the 1st quarter. Western Wealth Management LLC now owns 58,680 shares of the company’s stock valued at $6,402,000 after acquiring an additional 19,937 shares in the last quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 2.8% in the 1st quarter. Altus Wealth Group LLC now owns 10,276 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,121,000 after acquiring an additional 283 shares in the last quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 132.7% in the 1st quarter. Ascension Capital Advisors Inc. now owns 44,437 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,847,000 after acquiring an additional 25,340 shares in the last quarter. LifePro Asset Management bought a new stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF in the 1st quarter valued at approximately $301,000. Finally, Integrity Financial Corp WA lifted its stake in First Trust US Equity Opportunities ETF by 4.5% in the 1st quarter. Integrity Financial Corp WA now owns 29,039 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,168,000 after acquiring an additional 1,248 shares in the last quarter.

First Trust US IPO Index Fund (the Fund) seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield of an equity index called the IPOX-100 U.S. Index (the Index). The Fund will normally invest at least 90% of its assets in common stocks that comprise the Index. The Index is a modified value-weighted price index measuring the performance of the top 100 United States companies ranked quarterly by market capitalization in the IPOX Global Composite Index.

