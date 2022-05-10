First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG) Trading 10.2% Higher

Shares of First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. (NASDAQ:FWRG – Get Rating) traded up 10.2% on Tuesday . The company traded as high as $13.10 and last traded at $13.10. 1,961 shares changed hands during trading, a decline of 99% from the average session volume of 180,893 shares. The stock had previously closed at $11.89.

A number of equities research analysts recently commented on FWRG shares. Jefferies Financial Group dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $30.00 to $25.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Raymond James started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Wednesday, January 12th. They issued an “outperform” rating and a $24.00 price objective for the company. Cowen dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $22.00 to $15.00 and set a “market perform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, March 23rd. Barclays dropped their price objective on First Watch Restaurant Group from $18.00 to $16.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a report on Monday, April 25th. Finally, Citigroup started coverage on First Watch Restaurant Group in a report on Tuesday, April 12th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $17.00 price target for the company. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $22.00.

The stock’s 50-day moving average is $12.77. The company has a quick ratio of 0.66, a current ratio of 0.70 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

First Watch Restaurant Group ( NASDAQ:FWRG Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, March 23rd. The company reported ($0.08) earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.09) by $0.01. The business had revenue of $162.62 million during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $162.42 million. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc. will post 0.17 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. LGT Capital Partners LTD. bought a new position in shares of First Watch Restaurant Group during the fourth quarter worth approximately $5,455,000. Destiny Wealth Partners LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $49,000. Strs Ohio bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $41,000. Brown Advisory Inc. bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $18,531,000. Finally, Nkcfo LLC bought a new position in First Watch Restaurant Group during the 4th quarter worth $335,000. 97.41% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About First Watch Restaurant Group (NASDAQ:FWRG)

First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc operates and franchises restaurants under the First Watch trade name. As of March 23, 2022, it operated 341 company-owned restaurants and 94 franchised restaurants in 28 states in the United States. The company was formerly known as AI Fresh Super Holdco, Inc and changed its name to First Watch Restaurant Group, Inc in December 2019.

