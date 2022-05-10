Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX) Upgraded by StockNews.com to “Buy”

StockNews.com upgraded shares of Flex (NASDAQ:FLEX – Get Rating) from a hold rating to a buy rating in a research report report published on Friday morning.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FLEX. Craig Hallum lowered their price objective on shares of Flex from $31.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 27th. Zacks Investment Research raised shares of Flex from a hold rating to a strong-buy rating and set a $21.00 target price for the company in a research note on Friday, April 1st.

FLEX opened at $16.30 on Friday. The company has a quick ratio of 0.75, a current ratio of 1.37 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.04. Flex has a 12 month low of $14.88 and a 12 month high of $19.50. The company has a fifty day simple moving average of $16.88 and a 200 day simple moving average of $17.27. The stock has a market cap of $7.56 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.40, a P/E/G ratio of 0.62 and a beta of 1.50.

Flex ( NASDAQ:FLEX Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, May 4th. The technology company reported $0.52 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.36 by $0.16. Flex had a net margin of 3.60% and a return on equity of 26.33%. The business had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.45 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the company earned $0.47 EPS. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 9.3% on a year-over-year basis. On average, equities research analysts expect that Flex will post 1.83 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

In related news, CEO Revathi Advaithi sold 32,367 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Monday, February 14th. The shares were sold at an average price of $17.08, for a total value of $552,828.36. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this hyperlink. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by corporate insiders.

Institutional investors have recently bought and sold shares of the company. Counterpoint Mutual Funds LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $28,000. Paragon Capital Management Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $38,000. Covestor Ltd acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $41,000. MUFG Americas Holdings Corp acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 3rd quarter worth about $43,000. Finally, Capital Advisors Ltd. LLC acquired a new position in shares of Flex during the 4th quarter worth about $51,000. Institutional investors own 95.95% of the company’s stock.

About Flex (Get Rating)

Flex Ltd. provides design, engineering, manufacturing, and supply chain services and solutions to original equipment manufacturers in Asia, the Americas, and Europe. It operates through two segments, Flex Agility Solutions (FAS) and Flex Reliability Solutions (FRS). The company provides a portfolio of technologies in electrical/electronics, electromechanical, and software; and cross-industry technologies, including human machine interface, audio and video, system in package, miniaturization, IoT platforms, and power management.

