Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND) Downgraded by Gordon Haskett to Accumulate

Gordon Haskett downgraded shares of Floor & Decor (NYSE:FND – Get Rating) from a buy rating to an accumulate rating in a research note issued to investors on Friday morning, The Fly reports.

A number of other analysts have also recently commented on FND. Wells Fargo & Company dropped their price target on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $105.00 and set an overweight rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Wedbush lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $130.00 to $100.00 and set an outperform rating on the stock in a research note on Friday. TheStreet cut shares of Floor & Decor from a b rating to a c+ rating in a research note on Tuesday, March 22nd. Piper Sandler lowered their target price on shares of Floor & Decor from $136.00 to $102.00 in a research note on Thursday, April 7th. Finally, Zacks Investment Research upgraded shares of Floor & Decor from a sell rating to a hold rating in a research note on Thursday, January 20th. Three analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have assigned a buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the company currently has a consensus rating of Buy and a consensus target price of $125.62.

Shares of FND stock opened at $72.54 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.67 billion, a P/E ratio of 28.12, a PEG ratio of 1.02 and a beta of 1.76. The company has a current ratio of 1.23, a quick ratio of 0.26 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The firm’s 50 day moving average is $87.27 and its 200 day moving average is $108.13. Floor & Decor has a 12 month low of $71.88 and a 12 month high of $145.89.

Floor & Decor ( NYSE:FND Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, May 5th. The company reported $0.67 EPS for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.65 by $0.02. The company had revenue of $1.03 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1 billion. Floor & Decor had a net margin of 7.57% and a return on equity of 20.80%. Floor & Decor’s revenue was up 31.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.68 EPS. On average, equities analysts predict that Floor & Decor will post 2.9 EPS for the current year.

In related news, Director William T. Giles acquired 2,000 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Tuesday, March 1st. The shares were purchased at an average price of $96.00 per share, for a total transaction of $192,000.00. The acquisition was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link. Company insiders own 2.70% of the company’s stock.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Clearstead Advisors LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 3rd quarter worth $26,000. Quadrant Capital Group LLC grew its holdings in Floor & Decor by 163.6% in the 4th quarter. Quadrant Capital Group LLC now owns 203 shares of the company’s stock worth $26,000 after acquiring an additional 126 shares during the last quarter. Confluence Wealth Services Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $30,000. SJS Investment Consulting Inc. bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 1st quarter worth $32,000. Finally, Ahrens Investment Partners LLC bought a new stake in Floor & Decor in the 4th quarter worth $39,000. 96.48% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Floor & Decor Holdings, Inc operates as a multi-channel specialty retailer and commercial flooring distributor of hard surface flooring and related accessories. The company's stores offer tile, wood, laminate, vinyl, and natural stone flooring products, as well as decorative and installation accessories.

