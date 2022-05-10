Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR) Given “Buy” Rating at Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft

Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft restated their buy rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment (LON:FLTR – Get Rating) in a research report sent to investors on Friday morning, MarketBeat Ratings reports. The firm currently has a £134.50 ($165.82) price objective on the stock.

A number of other equities research analysts also recently commented on the stock. Jefferies Financial Group set a £155 ($191.10) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, March 8th. Royal Bank of Canada set a £158 ($194.80) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Tuesday, January 18th. Shore Capital restated a hold rating on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. The Goldman Sachs Group set a £149 ($183.70) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, May 4th. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. restated an overweight rating and issued a £159.90 ($197.14) price objective on shares of Flutter Entertainment in a research report on Wednesday, April 20th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has issued a hold rating and nine have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company has an average rating of Buy and an average target price of £146.53 ($180.66).

Shares of FLTR opened at GBX 7,996 ($98.58) on Friday. Flutter Entertainment has a fifty-two week low of GBX 7,600 ($93.70) and a fifty-two week high of £162.75 ($200.65). The company has a market capitalization of £14.05 billion and a price-to-earnings ratio of -34.33. The firm has a 50-day simple moving average of GBX 8,635.64 and a 200-day simple moving average of £104.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 37.82, a quick ratio of 0.52 and a current ratio of 0.95.

Flutter Entertainment plc operates as a sports betting and gaming company in the United Kingdom, Ireland, Australia, the United States, and internationally. The company operates through four segments: UK & Ireland, Australia, International, and US. It offers sportsbooks and exchange sports betting products, daily fantasy sports products, and pari-mutuel betting products; fixed odds games betting products; online games and casinos; peer-to-peer games, including online bingo, rummy, and poker; and business-to-business services.

