FMC (NYSE:FMC) Stock Rating Lowered by StockNews.com

FMC (NYSE:FMC – Get Rating) was downgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently commented on FMC. Loop Capital cut shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating and set a $140.00 price objective on the stock. in a research note on Thursday, April 14th. Morgan Stanley raised their price target on shares of FMC from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, February 11th. Redburn Partners assumed coverage on shares of FMC in a research report on Monday, January 31st. They issued a “buy” rating for the company. Bank of America lowered shares of FMC from a “buy” rating to an “underperform” rating and set a $128.00 target price on the stock. in a research report on Tuesday, March 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut their price target on FMC from $150.00 to $144.00 in a report on Wednesday, May 4th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have issued a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and a consensus price target of $130.33.

Get FMC alerts:

FMC stock traded down $5.09 on Monday, hitting $113.91. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 1,090,191 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,015,440. The firm has a 50 day moving average of $129.93 and a two-hundred day moving average of $115.60. FMC has a 1 year low of $87.27 and a 1 year high of $140.99. The stock has a market cap of $14.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 19.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.40 and a beta of 0.82. The company has a current ratio of 1.38, a quick ratio of 1.00 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.89.

FMC ( NYSE:FMC Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Monday, May 2nd. The basic materials company reported $1.88 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.69 by $0.19. FMC had a net margin of 14.64% and a return on equity of 30.30%. The business had revenue of $1.35 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $1.28 billion. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $1.53 EPS. As a group, equities analysts forecast that FMC will post 7.64 EPS for the current fiscal year.

FMC announced that its Board of Directors has authorized a share repurchase program on Tuesday, February 8th that allows the company to buyback $1.00 billion in shares. This buyback authorization allows the basic materials company to repurchase up to 7.1% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares buyback programs are often an indication that the company’s management believes its shares are undervalued.

In related news, CFO Andrew D. Sandifer sold 1,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Friday, March 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $119.36, for a total transaction of $179,040.00. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Nicholas Pfeiffer sold 2,500 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, February 22nd. The stock was sold at an average price of $116.40, for a total transaction of $291,000.00. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last ninety days, insiders have sold 11,096 shares of company stock valued at $1,306,961. 0.57% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

A number of large investors have recently bought and sold shares of the business. BlackRock Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 3.9% in the 3rd quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 10,266,996 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $940,046,000 after buying an additional 389,616 shares during the last quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP boosted its position in FMC by 27.4% in the 3rd quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 9,130,752 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $836,012,000 after buying an additional 1,964,364 shares during the last quarter. State Street Corp boosted its position in FMC by 2.0% in the 4th quarter. State Street Corp now owns 5,947,253 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $656,634,000 after buying an additional 114,410 shares during the last quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp boosted its position in FMC by 1.0% in the 4th quarter. King Luther Capital Management Corp now owns 3,037,810 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $333,825,000 after buying an additional 28,998 shares during the last quarter. Finally, American Century Companies Inc. boosted its position in FMC by 37.1% in the 4th quarter. American Century Companies Inc. now owns 2,890,516 shares of the basic materials company’s stock valued at $317,638,000 after buying an additional 781,663 shares during the last quarter. 88.44% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

About FMC (Get Rating)

FMC Corporation, an agricultural sciences company, provides crop protection, plant health, and professional pest and turf management products. It develops, markets, and sells crop protection chemicals that include insecticides, herbicides, and fungicides; and biologicals, crop nutrition, and seed treatment products, which are used in agriculture to enhance crop yield and quality by controlling a range of insects, weeds, and diseases, as well as in non-agricultural markets for pest control.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for FMC Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for FMC and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.