Footballcoin 24-Hour Trading Volume Hits $453,793.00 (XFC)

Footballcoin (XFC) traded flat against the dollar during the 1-day period ending at 9:00 AM Eastern on May 10th. Over the last seven days, Footballcoin has traded flat against the dollar. Footballcoin has a total market cap of $3.97 million and $453,793.00 worth of Footballcoin was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Footballcoin coin can now be purchased for $0.0106 or 0.00000021 BTC on popular exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Footballcoin Coin Profile

XFC is a proof-of-stake (PoS) coin that uses the X11 hashing algorithm. It launched on December 13th, 2014. Footballcoin’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 coins and its circulating supply is 374,660,526 coins. The official website for Footballcoin is www.footballcoin.io . Footballcoin’s official Twitter account is @xfcfootballcoin

According to CryptoCompare, “FootballCoin allows users to act like a real manager, predicting player form, match outcomes, ability development and rewarding managers for their results. Building a fantasy team will have users choosing from the available list of professional players. XFCCOIN is the registered currency for the FootballCoin economy. XFCCOIN is a digital token that functions using the blockchain infrastructure of Bitcoin. “

